The Concordia Ball is one of Vienna’s oldest traditional balls, yet this year it presents itself as more relevant than ever.

The fusion of a glamorous night with a democratic mission has always been the foundation of this event. "Just as in the founding days of the Concordia, everything at the Concordia Ball revolves around press freedom. What was fought for back then is under threat today. Especially now, in a world of disinformation, we see how urgently we need independent journalism as the infrastructure of our democracy," emphasizes Concordia Secretary General Daniela Kraus.

This year, the Concordia Ball aesthetically explores the tension between the "digital continuous intoxication" of the present and the refined, personal exchange of analog discourse. This "leitmotif" is reflected not only in the conversations of the guests but also runs through the high-caliber opening program.

Following the festive fanfare for free journalism by Pavel Singer, the Wiener Comedian Harmonists will present their interpretation of Johann Strauss (Son)’s Perpetuum mobile - a musical joke dedicated to a utopian, unstoppable machine.

The opening committee also picks up this theme through dance: choreographed by the Tanzschule Chris, the debutantes will perform to Strauss’s Accelerationen-Walzer (Acceleration Waltz), in which the composer once set the rapid acceleration and technical upheaval of his own era to music.

The ball night will officially be opened with the most famous of the numerous pieces Strauss dedicated to the Concordia: the renowned Morgenblätter-Walzer (Morning Journals Waltz). Subsequently, the entire City Hall opens up to dance enthusiasts, with various halls offering an extraordinary musical variety. In the magnificent Grand Ballroom, the Vienna Opera Ball Orchestra conducted by Laszlo Gyüker and the pt art Orchestra led by Norbert Hebertinger will provide traditional sounds.

For those seeking a more intimate jazz atmosphere, the "Stadtsenatssitzungssaal" features the Charly Hloch Trio playing Boogie-Woogie & Evergreens. A unique journey back in time awaits visitors in the Wappensaal, where DJs Sandra and Axel spin original shellac records, reviving the golden era of the 1920s to the 1950s. Meanwhile, in the historic Arcade Courtyard, open-air disco fever takes hold, fueled by the cult band THE BAD POWELLS and DJane Colette.

Final Conclusion

The 2026 Concordia Ball impressively demonstrates that tradition and cutting-edge social discourse are not mutually exclusive but can enrich one another. For those wishing to spend an evening dedicated to personal exchange, first-class music, and living democracy, this event provides the perfect setting.

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Location: Vienna City Hall (Rathaus), Entrance Lichtenfelsgasse 2, 1010 Vienna

Admission: 8:00 PM | Opening: 9:30 PM | End: 4:00 AM

Dress Code: Floor-length evening gown, white tie, black tie, or black evening suit with a bowtie.

Official Website: https://www.concordiaball.at/

Program Details: https://www.concordiaball.at/programm.html