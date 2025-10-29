19th ESPI Autumn Conference at Vienna City Hall: “Europe as a Space Power”

The choice of the historic City Hall as the venue marked a first for the annual conference. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Thomas Ledl / CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

The opening of the conference, which is regarded as an independent platform for in-depth space-related discussions, highlighted the urgency of the situation. In his welcoming address, H. Ludwig Moeller, Director of ESPI, emphasized that in view of the profound upheavals in global politics, trade, and security, “business as usual” was no longer an option.

“Europe faces a critical challenge: to take its future into its own hands – for peace in Europe and for the strength, competitiveness, and resilience of its economy,” said Moeller. He added that a new level of political commitment was evident, reflected in a growing willingness to invest in European autonomy, security, and economic resilience. The conference sees itself as a necessary “village” that aims to translate the common European vision into concrete strategic measures.

Three pillars for Europe as a space power

To achieve its ambitious goals, the conference is structuring its discussions around three main thematic pillars that aim to consolidate Europe's role as a “trusted global partner”:

“Building Power”:Here, European policymakers and agency heads discussed how to exploit the full potential of the European space sector to become a fully-fledged space power.

“Building Bridges”: International guests from North America, Asia, Africa, and Latin America discussed Europe's role as a global partner in this forum and explored ways to improve cross-border cooperation.

“Pillars of Space Power”: Experts focused on the key areas in which Europe needs to strengthen its capabilities: exploration, security, and innovation.

The conference is taking place at a strategically important time, as Europe is on the verge of making crucial political and financial decisions, such as the ESA Ministerial Council meeting, the next EU Multiannual Financial Framework, and the implementation of the EU Space Act.

ESPI: A think tank with quasi-international status

The opening of the conference already had a remarkable diplomatic note. The Israeli Mission to the UN, OSCE, and International Organizations in Vienna congratulated ESPI through Ambassador David Roet.

The congratulations were also prompted by the recognition of ESPI as a quasi-international organization in Austria. Although the Vienna-based European Space Policy Institute, founded in 2003, operates as an international association under Austrian private law, it was granted this special status in July 2025 in accordance with the Austrian Official Seat Act.

This status grants the independent think tank—which is supported by 23 member organizations and aims to provide independent analysis for European decision-makers—certain privileges and immunities in the host country, further strengthening its role as a key player in international space diplomacy. Vienna is thus once again establishing itself as an important center for global space and security policy.

