16th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum Expands Its Scope in Vösendorf

The photo shows the wellness area of the Eventhotel Pyramide—with the Pyramide Vösendorf in the background. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Christian Kühnelt / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en)

Due to exceptionally high interest and record registration numbers, the organizers have expanded the scope of one of the year’s most significant international business gatherings. The 16th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum & Exhibition, as well as the concurrently held Iraq-Austria-Europe Business Economic Forum, were moved at short notice to the Eventhotel Pyramide in Vösendorf.

This high-profile event is organized by the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) in close cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Vienna. The economic forum serves as a central platform for B2B and B2G discussions, investment dialogues, and cross-border technology transfer between Austria, the Arab states, and European partner countries such as Slovakia and Slovenia.

Day 1 (November 10): Food Security, Transport & Green Energy The first day of the conference is dedicated to the 16th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum & Exhibition. Following the official opening at 11:00 AM, three high-level panel sessions will address key future issues facing the regions: Time Session 11:30 – 12:45 Session I: Agriculture, Permaculture & Food Security 13:30 – 14:30 Session II: Transportation, Railway & Railway Infrastructure 14:45 – 16:00 Session III: Energy & Renewable Energy In parallel, the accompanying trade exhibition offers companies the opportunity to present innovative products and services directly to an international professional audience. Day 2 (November 11): Focus Iraq, Europe & Roundtables On the second day, the Iraq-Austria-Europe Business Economic Forum takes center stage. Experts and decision-makers will discuss concrete cooperation and investment projects across several roundtables: Time Topic 10:30 – 11:30 Roundtable 1: Investment & Banking 11:30 – 12:30 Roundtable 2: Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Industry 13:30 – 14:15 Regional Dialogue: Iraq, Slovakia & Slovenia 14:15 – 14:45 Linking Education and Technology 14:45 – 15:45 Construction, Infrastructure and Water

High-profile guests and delegations from the worlds of politics and business

The forum features a remarkable concentration of high-ranking decision-makers from the Middle East and Europe.

Among those traveling from the Republic of Iraq are the Minister of Industry and Natural Resources, H.E. Mohammad Nouri Al-Karbuli; the Minister of the Environment, Sarwa Abdul Wahid; and the President of the National Investment Commission, H.E. Prof. Dr. Haider Mohammed Makkiya. The government representatives will be accompanied by high-ranking officials from the Ministries of Transportation and Agriculture, as well as a business delegation of approximately 30 members.

The Syrian Arab Republic will be represented by the Minister of Transportation, H.E. Prof. Dr. Yarub Badr, and leading representatives of the Syrian chambers of commerce. Participants from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia include, among others, the President of the Saudi-Austrian Business Council, Ali Al-Khayar Alkahtani, as well as prominent business representatives. In addition, leading representatives of the chambers of commerce from Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Libya are expected to attend. The umbrella organization of the Arab chambers of commerce (Union of Arab Chambers) will be represented by its Secretary General, H.E. Prof. Dr. Khaled Hanafi.

Event Information & Registration

Interested companies, investors, and trade visitors can register using the official registration form of the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce.

Event Details Venue: Eventhotel Pyramide, Parkallee 2, 2334 Vösendorf, Austria Date: November 10–11, 2026 Organizers: Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) & Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Vienna Information & Registration: AACC Event & Registration Page

AACC