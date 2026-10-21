16th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum Expands Its Scope in Vösendorf
High demand requires a venue change: From November 10 to 11, 2026, high-ranking government officials, ministers, and business delegates from Austria, the Arab world, and Europe will gather at the Pyramide Vösendorf event hotel. The two-day summit will focus on strategic partnerships in agriculture, infrastructure, energy, health, and technology.
Due to exceptionally high interest and record registration numbers, the organizers have expanded the scope of one of the year’s most significant international business gatherings. The 16th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum & Exhibition, as well as the concurrently held Iraq-Austria-Europe Business Economic Forum, were moved at short notice to the Eventhotel Pyramide in Vösendorf.
This high-profile event is organized by the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) in close cooperation with the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Vienna. The economic forum serves as a central platform for B2B and B2G discussions, investment dialogues, and cross-border technology transfer between Austria, the Arab states, and European partner countries such as Slovakia and Slovenia.
Day 1 (November 10): Food Security, Transport & Green Energy
The first day of the conference is dedicated to the 16th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum & Exhibition. Following the official opening at 11:00 AM, three high-level panel sessions will address key future issues facing the regions:
In parallel, the accompanying trade exhibition offers companies the opportunity to present innovative products and services directly to an international professional audience.
Day 2 (November 11): Focus Iraq, Europe & Roundtables
On the second day, the Iraq-Austria-Europe Business Economic Forum takes center stage. Experts and decision-makers will discuss concrete cooperation and investment projects across several roundtables:
High-profile guests and delegations from the worlds of politics and business
The forum features a remarkable concentration of high-ranking decision-makers from the Middle East and Europe.
Among those traveling from the Republic of Iraq are the Minister of Industry and Natural Resources, H.E. Mohammad Nouri Al-Karbuli; the Minister of the Environment, Sarwa Abdul Wahid; and the President of the National Investment Commission, H.E. Prof. Dr. Haider Mohammed Makkiya. The government representatives will be accompanied by high-ranking officials from the Ministries of Transportation and Agriculture, as well as a business delegation of approximately 30 members.
The Syrian Arab Republic will be represented by the Minister of Transportation, H.E. Prof. Dr. Yarub Badr, and leading representatives of the Syrian chambers of commerce. Participants from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia include, among others, the President of the Saudi-Austrian Business Council, Ali Al-Khayar Alkahtani, as well as prominent business representatives. In addition, leading representatives of the chambers of commerce from Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Libya are expected to attend. The umbrella organization of the Arab chambers of commerce (Union of Arab Chambers) will be represented by its Secretary General, H.E. Prof. Dr. Khaled Hanafi.
Event Information & Registration
Interested companies, investors, and trade visitors can register using the official registration form of the Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce.
Event Details
Venue: Eventhotel Pyramide, Parkallee 2, 2334 Vösendorf, Austria
Date: November 10–11, 2026
Organizers: Austro-Arab Chamber of Commerce (AACC) & Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Vienna
Information & Registration: AACC Event & Registration Page