The OSCE Conflict Prevention Center (CPC) hosted an event at the Hofburg in Vienna titled “Where Data Meets Diplomacy: Geospatial Technology for Cooperative Security.” The focus was on how spatial analyses and visual situational assessments can help multilateral institutions make informed decisions and improve early warning systems.

Kate Fearon, Director of the OSCE Conflict Prevention Center, emphasized the opportunities and limitations of the technology: While geospatial data can transform fragmented information into a clear situational picture, it can by no means replace diplomatic negotiating skills, political judgment, and field observations. Daniele Pancheri, Head of CPC Operations Support, referred to the OSCE Geographic Information System (OGIS) pilot project, which is modernizing workflows in the areas of conflict analysis, security planning, and monitoring.

In his keynote address, Esri President Dangermond pointed out a paradoxical phenomenon: Despite historically unprecedented amounts of data and technological capabilities, the international community often lacks a shared understanding of events. The consolidation and visualization of geodata help bridge this gap. Flavio Milan, Deputy Head of the Swiss OSCE Delegation, concluded the event by noting that anticipating new technologies and science diplomacy are core priorities of the Swiss OSCE Chairmanship.

Civil Crisis Prevention and Corporate Engagement: The Conference in Tulln

Following the OSCE conference, Dangermond traveled on to Tulln for the Esri User Conference Austria, organized by SynerGIS—Esri’s exclusive Austrian partner since 1987. Before an audience of approximately 300 decision-makers from business, academia, and government, experts underscored the relevance of geospatial data as critical infrastructure. The importance of accurate spatial information for evacuations, land-use planning, and flood protection was demonstrated not least in the Tullnerfeld region itself, which had been severely affected by the September 2024 floods. SynerGIS Managing Director Renate Messner emphasized that knowledge of utility networks, bridges, and supply routes is crucial for rapid and appropriate responses in an emergency.

Concrete real-world examples demonstrated that GIS platforms have long served as management tools at the executive level:

voestalpine: Markus Wall demonstrated the use of GIS as part of the greentec steel decarbonization program, including in site planning and supply chain analysis.

KELAG: Annelene Kammer-Tischendorf explained how the Carinthian energy provider uses spatial data for grid control, maintenance, and the integration of renewable energy.

OSCE: Ashraf Abushady and Bogdan Palade further illustrated the internal workings of the OGIS platform for international cooperation.

The Tech Pioneer Behind Esri

Jack Dangermond, who founded Esri in 1969 together with his wife Laura in Redlands, California, with just $1,100 in start-up capital, is considered one of the pioneers of modern geoinformatics. The company stands out significantly from typical Silicon Valley corporations.

To this day, Esri remains privately owned by the founding family, does not rely on venture capital, is not publicly traded, and is debt-free. With over 6,000 employees, the company generates approximately $2 billion in revenue. Esri software is used by more than 700,000 organizations worldwide, and its global market share stands at about 40 percent. Over 30 percent of annual revenue is invested directly in research and development. In addition, the founders donated $165 million to The Nature Conservancy to preserve California’s coastal landscapes.

In Tulln, Dangermond praised the long-standing work of SynerGIS, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary of partnership with Esri in 2027: GIS is not merely viewed as a pure IT tool in Austria, but is used as a sound basis for decision-making in business and society.

From Pioneer to Global Market Leader: How Esri is Shaping the Global IT Landscape with Spatial Intelligence

When companies and governments today talk about artificial intelligence, smart cities, or digital transformation, one crucial factor often remains in the background: space. Whether it’s route optimization for global supply chains, disaster response to natural events, or site planning for renewable energy—spatial data is the digital foundation of modern infrastructure. This market has been significantly shaped by a single company: the Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., or Esri for short.

In recent years, Esri has deeply integrated its GIS technology into the modern enterprise IT ecosystem. Instead of isolated silos, the platform connects spatial analytics directly to leading enterprise networks and mapping services.

Through partnerships with navigation and mapping services such as Google Maps, Waze, and HERE Technologies, road closures, traffic flow data, and location analyses are processed in real time alongside other real-time data and logistics. By connecting to platforms such as ServiceNow and linking artificial intelligence with geographic data (location intelligence), companies can control automated workflows directly using spatial parameters. Through collaborations with providers such as Airbus, Esri is continuously expanding its high-resolution base maps for thousands of cities worldwide.

Sustainability and Social Impact

In addition to its commercial software business, Esri plays a central role in global environmental and sustainability initiatives. Through the concept of the “Geographic Approach,” founder Jack Dangermond advocates for addressing complex challenges—such as climate change, biodiversity conservation, and global urbanization—from a holistic, spatial perspective.

A well-known example of the founding couple’s commitment beyond software development is their donation of $165 million to the conservation organization The Nature Conservancy. This funding established the Jack and Laura Dangermond Preserve, a conservation area spanning over 9,000 hectares on the California coast, which serves as an open-air laboratory for ecological research.

OSCE

ESRI Austria