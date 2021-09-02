Sponsored Content
1.8 Million Euro Seed Funding for Austrian Crypto Investment Start-up
People › Executives ♦ Published: 1 hour ago; 18:36 ♦ (Vindobona)
The cryptocurrency investment start-up Coinpanion is receiving € 1.8 million in seed investments from well-known investors in Austria and Germany. The lead investor is the German High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), one of the most active venture capital funds on the European market. Read more about the start-up and those investing in it.
Coinpanion founding team from left to right: Alexander Valtingojer (CEO), Matthias Zandanel (CTO), Saad J. Wohlgenannt (CMO), Aaron Penn (Lead Developer) / Picture: © Olga Kretsch / Coinpanion
After just under a year, the crypto investment start-up Coinpanion is already managing several million euros for its customers and is now receiving € 1.8 million in seed investments from well-known investors in Austria and Germany. …
