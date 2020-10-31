What Does the Second Lockdown Mean for Sports Activities in Austria?
While professional sport is allowed to continue, albeit without spectators, amateur sport will stand still. While it will continue to be possible to run or play tennis outdoors, any form of indoor training will be prohibited. The only exceptions are for top athletes. Outdoor sports facilities may still be used by amateur athletes, but only if there is no physical contact with others.
Among other things, this will stop the soccer leagues from the regional league downwards.
The indoor area is also taboo for all amateur athletes, but outdoor sports facilities such as golf courses and tennis courts may remain open.
However, only individual sports activities in which one does not come into contact with others are permitted.
"Let's use the time to stay in motion. It's good and healthy for the heart and brain," said Vice Chancellor and Minister of Sport Werner Kogler at the government's press conference. "The outdoor sports facilities will remain open for individual sports", he assured.
Sports involving physical contact are therefore prohibited from now on.
In contrast to the first lockdown, however, parks will also remain open.
However, it will become impossible to find a possibility for indoor sports during the cold season, as all leisure facilities such as swimming pools and fitness studios will also be closed.
Skiing will not be possible for hobby athletes, as cable cars and other lifts may only be used by top athletes.