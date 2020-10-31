Sponsored Content
How Long Will the Second Lockdown Last?
If the tightened corona measures take effect and the population participates, the Austrian federal government expects that "first opening steps" can be taken in December "to return to a halfway normal life". Is further tightening of the measures an option?
"First opening steps" possible in December. / Picture: © Vindobona.org (Collage of Photos)
If the measures are "as successful as they were in the first lockdown", one could then think about skiing again, for example - albeit with some concessions.
It is essential "that we get through November well with the package" in order to achieve a "significant drop" in the number of infections, said Chancellor Kurz.
He expects the trend to reverse "in seven to 14 days at the earliest".
If this target is not achieved, "we will be faced with a difficult situation," Kurz admitted.
It would then be possible to tighten up the measures whose effectiveness would be evaluated weekly.
Closing kindergartens and compulsory schools or switching to distance learning is likely to be considered.
