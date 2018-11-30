What Does Austria Have to Do with the Silk Road Project?

In favour of the Silk Road access: Rail Cargo Group CEO Thomas Kargl, Chinese Ambassador Li Xiaosi, Kazakh Ambassador Kairat Sarybay and Vienna Chamber of Commerce President Walter Ruck: "The Silk Road project is an opportunity of the century." / Picture: © WKO / Wirtschaftskammer Wien (Abteilung Presse und Öffentlichkeitsarbeit)

At present, Austria is not yet directly connected to the Silk Road. However, the Vienna Chamber of Commerce (WKW) and the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) would like to change this.

According to the Vienna Chamber of Commerce, the new Silk Road will "connect the largest infrastructure project in human history and the continents of Europe, Asia and Africa with a high-performance, high-frequency traffic route network". Along the new routes, trade centres with enormous added value will be created.

At a press conference, President Walter Ruck of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce (WKW), ÖBB Board Member Thomas Kargl, Li Xiaosi, Chinese Ambassador to Austria, and Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Austria Kairat Sarybay now drummed up an advertising campaign to extend the broad-gauge railway from Kosice in Slovakia to the twin-city region of Vienna-Bratislava.

The Central Association of Freight Forwarding & Logistics has repeatedly called for a European and an Austrian strategy for the Silk Road project. The central goal is the extension of the broad-gauge railway from Slovakia to Austria, the associated creation of a logistics centre in the greater Vienna-Lower Austria-Burgenland area and better connections to important southern ports.

According to the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and the Austrian Federal Railways, one of the largest logistics hubs in Europe with thousands of new jobs could be created here. Both Slovakia and the entire eastern region of Austria would benefit. According to experts, the terminal would create an additional added value of around 450 million euros per year in the twin-city region.

On behalf of the Chamber of Commerce, the market research institute Makam Research asked both the population and entrepreneurs what they think of the Silk Road. The result shows that 74 percent of the Viennese are in favour of extending the broad-gauge railway to Austria. 72 percent of the Viennese want the eastern region of Austria to become the "trade hub of Europe". They also expect the silk road connection to have a positive impact on economic growth (78 percent), jobs (71 percent) and Austrian companies (74 percent).

A similarly clear picture can be seen among the entrepreneurs surveyed. 76 percent of Viennese entrepreneurs want the eastern region of Austria to become Europe's trade hub. Also 76 percent of Viennese entrepreneurs want Austria to become part of the Silk Road by extending the broad-gauge railway from Slovakia. 85 percent expect the connection to the broad-gauge railway to have a positive impact on economic growth, jobs (73 percent) and companies in Austria (74 percent).

"Politicians must write the project prominently into their programmes and assume the role of an active project applicant," demands Walter Ruck. It is very positive that the Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) has now initiated an official "strategic test procedure" to extend the broad gauge. Ruck: "Federal Minister Hofer has announced in this context that the project will not only be considered from an infrastructural perspective, but also in an economic, macroeconomic, location, transport and labour market policy context. This is an important step towards the success of the project".

According to Ruck, this would in any case require an inter-ministerial coordination office for "China's New Silk Road - Belt & Road Initiative". "In addition, all participants must now be brought on board. Municipalities, federal states, population and economy as well as Slovakia as a broad-gauge development partner. Only in a broad alliance can we realize this project," Ruck appealed.

Rail Cargo Group Board Member Thomas Kargl: "The Rail Cargo Group (freight traffic of Austrian Federal Railways) has been successfully active on the northern, southern and maritime route of the Silk Road since 2017. With the growing range of rail logistics services to the Far East and Central Asia, we are underpinning our strategy of internationalisation across European borders. The plan is to expand Eurasian routes in the next few years, expand capacities at the borders and thus double intermodal transport volumes by 2025."