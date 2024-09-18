Voestalpine in the Midst of an Accounting Scandal and Weak Quarterly Results

The Group announced that it had filed criminal charges against two former managing directors of a German subsidiary for “profit-enhancing accounting errors”. The scandal revolves around a German subsidiary of Voestalpine's Metal Forming Division, whose name is not being disclosed due to ongoing investigations. Between the business years 2012/13 and 2023/24, the two ex-managers and an accountant are alleged to have manipulated balance sheet values, as reported by ORF. Receivables and advance payments were overstated, while production costs were not correctly derecognized. This led to an artificially inflated profit. The resulting damage is estimated at around EUR 100 million.

Nevertheless, Voestalpine CEO Herbert Eibensteiner emphasized at a press conference that there had been no direct outflow of funds. The material damage to the Group consists primarily of overpaid taxes and consultancy costs amounting to around EUR 2.2 million. “We discovered the incorrect bookings ourselves as part of internal Group controlling activities,” explained Eibensteiner, emphasizing that this was an isolated case. Following the completion of extensive investigations by auditors and lawyers, no further anomalies had been identified in other subsidiaries.

Ex-managers deny allegations

The accused former managers, who have not worked for the Group since fall 2023, deny the allegations made against them through their lawyers. One of the lawyers stated that his client had always acted following Voestalpine's internal guidelines during his employment, as reported by ORF. He announced that he would consider taking legal action against the company if the allegations were not withdrawn.

However, the third employee involved in the accounting scandal, an accountant who carried out the manipulations, will not be prosecuted as he helped to clear up the case. The accusation is that the ex-managers may have received excessive bonuses as a result of the embellished profits, which are now being investigated.

Criticism of communication policy

The scandal not only has legal consequences for the company but also communication consequences. How Voestalpine made the incident public was sharply criticized. The incorrect bookings were only disclosed in June 2024 as part of the annual financial statements and were not actively communicated beforehand. Eibensteiner explained that at no time was there an obligation to immediately disclose the incident on an ad-hoc basis, as the impact on the company was relatively small. The Financial Market Authority (FMA) has since confirmed this assessment and found no violation of the disclosure regulations.

Nevertheless, Eibensteiner conceded that, in retrospect, communication could possibly have been more transparent: “We don't need to discuss the fact that this could have been done better in terms of communication.” Former Voestalpine CEO and current Chairman of the Supervisory Board Wolfgang Eder was also self-critical: “Yes, communication could have been better - the Management Board will learn its lessons from this.”

Profit slump in the first quarter of 2024/25

However, Voestalpine's financial challenges are not limited to the after-effects of the accounting scandal, as reported by ORF. The company is suffering from a generally weak economic environment. In the first quarter of the business year 2024/25, profit after tax fell from EUR 213 million in the previous year to EUR 150 million. Turnover also fell from 4.4 billion euros to 4.1 billion euros. The decline is primarily attributed to the weakening automotive business in Germany and a further devaluation of the German subsidiary Buderus Edelstahl.

Group CEO Eibensteiner nevertheless spoke of a “solid result in a difficult environment”. The devaluation of Buderus Edelstahl had a particularly negative impact, reducing the quarterly result by 28 million euros. The process of selling the subsidiary is in full swing and binding offers have already been obtained, as Eibensteiner confirmed.

Headcount stable, but savings in Germany.

While the number of employees at Voestalpine has remained stable overall, adjustments have already been made in Germany. The Group reduced the number of employees in the automotive sector by ten percent and did not rule out further savings. Voestalpine employs around 51,400 people worldwide, around 1,125 of whom work at Buderus Edelstahl.

Investments in green steel production

Despite the current challenges, the Group is looking ahead and continuing to invest in sustainable steel production. As part of the “green steel” transformation process, Voestalpine plans to build electric arc furnaces at the Linz and Donawitz sites by 2027 in order to reduce CO2 emissions. CO2 emissions are to be reduced by 30 percent by 2029, and the Group is aiming for “net zero” emissions by 2050. Eibensteiner emphasized that the company is on schedule and on budget. Investments totaling EUR 273 million have been made to date, and the power supply for the new furnaces is also secured.

Confidence in Voestalpine must be restored

Voestalpine is going through a difficult phase, both due to the accounting scandal and the challenging economic environment. While the financial consequences of the scandal appear manageable, the Group is faced with the task of regaining the trust of its shareholders and the public. The management has already taken steps to deal with the incident, but it will take some time to fully resolve the matter. At the same time, the Group remains on course for growth and is focusing on innovations in the area of green steel production in order to remain competitive and sustainable in the long term.

