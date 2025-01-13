Viennese Woman Kidnapped in Niger: Unclear Situation and Intensive Efforts for Clarification

The Austrian Foreign Ministry stated that it had been informed about the incident and was in contact with partner countries and regional authorities / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Gugerell / CC0

The incident took place on Saturday evening in the desert city of Agadez in the center of the country. According to eyewitness reports, five masked men around 30 years old broke into the woman's house and fought with the security guard. A shot was fired, which is said to have injured one of the attackers in the leg. The Viennese woman was then forced into a four-wheel drive vehicle and abducted.

Long-time development worker

The kidnapped woman has been active in Niger for almost three decades and founded the private cultural association Amanay in 1996, with which she supports numerous educational projects. Her commitment to the local population, particularly in music, tailoring, and agriculture, has earned her great popularity in the region. In 2010, she set up a competence center to support young people.

International efforts and solidarity

In addition to Algeria's diplomatic representation, other EU states, particularly Germany, and the EU delegation in Niamey are also in close contact with the Austrian Foreign Ministry. The local gendarmerie has already interviewed numerous potential witnesses. A wave of solidarity from the population and the press is accompanying the search measures.

The family of the abductees is hoping for early information that could lead to the kidnappers and their whereabouts. If such information becomes available, negotiations on a possible release could begin. A family member explained that it was unclear whether the kidnappers knew the identity of the woman. This gives hope that they are not Islamist terrorists, but at the same time, there is a risk of careless action.

Dangerous situation in the Sahel region

The region around Agadez is considered dangerous. Niger, like the neighboring states of Mali and Burkina Faso, has been fighting militant groups with links to al-Qaeda and the terrorist militia “Islamic State” (IS) for years. In addition to Islamist extremists, criminal gangs are also up to mischief in the Sahel region. Agadez, one of the largest cities in the north of the country, is an important hub for smuggling activities.

Foreign nationals have already been kidnapped in the region in the past. In 2010, several French nationals working for a nuclear company in Niger were abducted by the group “Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb”. At the time, there were reports of high ransom demands.

Travel warnings in force for years

The Austrian Foreign Ministry has issued a travel warning for the entire country of Niger for almost seven years. Despite the warning, the Viennese traveled to the region every year from September to April to continue her projects.

The search for the 73-year-old is under high pressure. The Austrian Foreign Ministry emphasized that every effort is being made to find a quick and safe solution to the case. Diplomatic efforts and international cooperation should help to clarify the fate of the aid worker soon.

Austrian MFA