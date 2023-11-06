Austria Chancellor Nehammer on the Phone with Palestinian President Abbas

Nehammer, who considers the release of the hostages to be essential, emphasized Austria's constant diplomatic and political efforts. He thanked Abbas for his efforts to secure the release of the hostages and discussed the importance of a sustainable political solution for the region, particularly about a two-state solution, as reported by "ORF".

In the conversation, which was originally scheduled to take place during Nehammer's trip to Israel on October 25 and was postponed due to Abbas canceling his appointment at short notice, the Austrian Chancellor also addressed the increasing violence in the West Bank. He emphasized the importance of avoiding an escalation and finding a peaceful solution for the area militarily occupied by Israel and ruled by the Palestinian Authority under Abbas.

Nehammer also pointed out Hamas' responsibility for the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. He criticized the group's strategy of barricading itself behind the civilian population, which puts them in danger. The Federal Chancellor emphasized that humanitarian aid reaching Gaza via Egypt must benefit the population and not fall into the hands of Hamas, as reported by the newspaper "DiePresse".

Although this telephone conversation shows an attempt by Austria to intervene peacefully in Middle East politics, it underlines above all the need for international cooperation to end the hostage-taking and contribute to long-term stability in the region.