Viennese Merchants' Guild Prepares for Chinese Century

Published: March 18, 2019; 17:53 · (Vindobona)

Something is happening in the Viennese school system. The VBS Vienna Business School will offer its students the opportunity to learn Chinese (Mandarin) at all six school locations from autumn onwards and to take advantage of an extensive range of Chinese language and culture courses.

Around 150 guests attended the signing ceremony at the Vienna Business School Schönborngasse in Vienna. From left to right: Dr. Chen Wan Jie, former Univ. Prof. Dr. Martin Polaschek, KommR Helmut Schramm and Karl Pisec, MBA. / Picture: © Harald Klemm / Fonds der Wiener Kaufmannschaft

The Vienna Business School recently signed a cooperation agreement with the Confucius Institute at the Karl Franzens University in Graz.

The aim of the cooperation is to bring the Chinese language and culture, country and people and the economic aspects closer to the students.

The cooperation is supported by the Vienna Branch of the Austrian Chamber of…

University of Graz - Karl Franzens Universitaet Graz, Martin Polaschek, VBS Vienna Business School, Helmut Schramm, Chen Wan Jie, Karl Pisec, Konfuzius Institut Graz, Viennese Merchants Guild - Wiener Kaufmannschaft, WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce
