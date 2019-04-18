Vienna's Jewish Square and Europe

Timothy Snyder: "Jews were once taken from Vienna to be murdered, and that crime cannot be undone." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Zyance [CC BY-SA 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5)]

"The work of memory is in the present.

In our century, a place such as the Judenplatz is not simply a square within a city, but a site that might be viewed from a distance, anywhere in the world, through technology.

Jews were once taken from Vienna to be murdered, and that crime cannot be undone.

Yet we can bring those who wish to learn from that history to…