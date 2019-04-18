Sponsored
Vienna's Jewish Square and Europe

Published: April 18, 2019; 18:06 · (Vindobona)

The US historian Timothy Snyder will give a lecture on the topic "Judenplatz 1010 - A speech to Europe 2019". The place and time chosen for the lecture are no coincidence: European history is presented at Vienna’s Judenplatz like in no other place.

Timothy Snyder: "Jews were once taken from Vienna to be murdered, and that crime cannot be undone." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Zyance [CC BY-SA 2.5 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5)]

"The work of memory is in the present.

In our century, a place such as the Judenplatz is not simply a square within a city, but a site that might be viewed from a distance, anywhere in the world, through technology.

Jews were once taken from Vienna to be murdered, and that crime cannot be undone.

Yet we can bring those who wish to learn from that history to…

This article includes a total of 463 words.

