Sponsored
Article Tools
Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from the Holy See, Greece, Iraq, Thailand, Ecuador and Paraguay
Published: 10 hours ago; 11:35 · (Vindobona)
On June 14, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the six newly accredited Ambassadors of the Holy See, Greece, Iraq, Thailand, Ecuador and Paraguay to Austria to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of their letters of accreditation.
New Ambassadors from the Holy See, Greece, Iraq, Thailand, Ecuador and Paraguay have arrived in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © Vindobona.org
|
|