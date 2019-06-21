Article Tools

Vienna Welcomes New Ambassadors from the Holy See, Greece, Iraq, Thailand, Ecuador and Paraguay

Published: 10 hours ago; 11:35 · (Vindobona)

On June 14, 2019, Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed the six newly accredited Ambassadors of the Holy See, Greece, Iraq, Thailand, Ecuador and Paraguay to Austria to the Presidential Chancellery of the Vienna Imperial Palace for the presentation of their letters of accreditation.

New Ambassadors from the Holy See, Greece, Iraq, Thailand, Ecuador and Paraguay have arrived in Vienna, Austria. / Picture: © Vindobona.org

Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to Austria: H.E. Mr. Baker Fattah Hussen

This article includes a total of 395 words.

