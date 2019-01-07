Vienna's UNODC Receives EUR 10 Million in Funding Agreements from UK

During the International Anti Corruption Day the UK announced new financial contributions to strengthen UNODC anti-corruption activities. (UK Ambassador Leigh Turner and UNOV Director General Yury Fedotov) / Picture: © UNODC - United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime

A EUR 8.46 million grant will support the fast-tracking of implementation of the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, while a EUR 1.67 million grant will fund investigations linked to wildlife and forestry crime to identify…