Vienna Rainbow Parade and Vienna Pride 2020 Cancelled
The most important event of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender movement in Austria, the Viennese version of the Rainbow Parade, a political demonstration and a colourful parade, which is held annually on the Ringstrasse and promotes equal rights for gays and lesbians, had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Vienna Rainbow Parade 2020 and Vienna Pride cancelled, but comeback on June 7-20, 2021. / Picture: © Diplomats for Equality
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the organizers had to cancel Vienna Pride including all side events, the Pride Village and the Rainbow Parade.
The Rainbow Parade on June 13th, for which many visitors were expected on the Vienna Ringstrasse, will not take place. The two-week event series "Vienna Pride" has also been cancelled due to the corona virus. …
