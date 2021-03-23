Sponsored Content
Vienna Mayor Ludwig: "There is no Way Around Common European Path"
At the 9th annual dialogue of EU capitals with the European Commission, Vienna Mayor Ludwig and many other mayors from European cities emphasized the need for a consistent and common European path with regard to fighting the ongoing pandemic. Ludwig stands behind the "solidarity-based EU vaccination strategy."
Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig (middle) speaks out in favor of a consistent and common European path for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. / Picture: © Magistrat der Stadt Wien / Christian Jobst / PID
Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig took part at the 9th annual dialogue of EU capitals discussing the dimension of the Covid-19 pandemic and agreeing upon a common European path.
The Mayor and Governor of Vienna spoke out clearly in favor of solidarity and joint action within Europe during a video conference with EU Regional Commissioner Elisa Ferreira and several mayors of EU cities. …
