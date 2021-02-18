Sponsored Content
Vienna International Airport: Passenger Decline Minus 90.5%
Lifestyle & Travel › Travel ♦ Published: 8 hours ago; 11:14 ♦ (Vindobona)
Vienna's airport, which is also known as Vienna International Airport (VIA) or Flughafen Wien, continues to suffer massively from the COVID 19 pandemic. The passenger decline that has been taking place since February 2020 has continued in the new year. The airport recorded a decline to just 198,295 travelers. Only cargo volumes remained stable.
Aviation continues to suffer massively from the COVID 19 pandemic. In January 2021, the passenger volume of the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna International Airport) was 240,118 travelers, 90.5% below the figures for January 2020. / Picture: © Vienna Airport / Flughafen Wien AG
In January 2021, passenger traffic at the Vienna Airport Group (VIA Vienna International Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) was 90.5% below the …
