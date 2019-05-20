Vienna Chamber of Commerce Opened New Headquarters

The new "Haus der Wiener Wirtschaft" offers good accessibility close to Praterstern, complete accessibility, its own consultation zones and service centre and is technically state-of-the-art. / Picture: © WKW Wirtschaftskammer Wien - Vienna Chamber of Commerce

The new, central location of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and Industry has recently been officially opened.

The host, president of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce Walter Ruck, welcomed around 200 guests of honour, including Minister of Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck, Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig, president of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce Harald Mahrer, Peter Hanke,…