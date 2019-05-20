Sponsored
Vienna Chamber of Commerce Opened New Headquarters
Published: Yesterday; 13:41 · (Vindobona)
The Vienna Chamber of Commerce, a branch of the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, has recently moved into a new ten-storey building near the Vienna Prater, the so-called "Haus der Wiener Wirtschaft". In this building, ten locations from five districts were combined and now all services can be found under one roof.
The new "Haus der Wiener Wirtschaft" offers good accessibility close to Praterstern, complete accessibility, its own consultation zones and service centre and is technically state-of-the-art. / Picture: © WKW Wirtschaftskammer Wien - Vienna Chamber of CommerceThis article includes a total of 394 words.
The new, central location of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce and Industry has recently been officially opened.
The host, president of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce Walter Ruck, welcomed around 200 guests of honour, including Minister of Economic Affairs Margarete Schramböck, Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig, president of the Vienna Chamber of Commerce Harald Mahrer, Peter Hanke,…
