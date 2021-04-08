Sponsored Content
Vienna as Industrial Location: Proximity to Eastern Market Loses Importance
Published: Yesterday; 11:05
A recent survey shows that Vienna's infrastructure and quality of life are location advantages for Vienna as an industrial location, but the proximity to eastern European and other eastern markets declines in importance. Only 40 percent of the 172 surveyed Viennese industrial companies see the proximity to the eastern EU countries as an advantage,
Viennese industrial companies do not value the proximity to eastern markets as much any more. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Joadl / CC BY-SA 3.0 AT (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/at/deed.en)
The proximity to the eastern EU countries as well as to other eastern markets is declining in importance.
This is the result of a location survey of the industry division with the Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce in Vienna, which is carried out every two years. …
