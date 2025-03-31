Vienna as a Safe Haven for Ukrainian Corruption Suspects

At the beginning of March, a man who is officially wanted in Ukraine was tracked down in a posh district of Vienna. The former city councilor Kyjiws, who would have to answer for alleged embezzlement of millions, apparently arrived in Austria from Ukraine with the help of a military convoy disguised as “Cargo 200” - the Ukrainian code word for the transportation of fallen soldiers.

His case is not an isolated one, as the Austrian newspaper “DerStandard” has uncovered. According to the Ukrainian anti-corruption authorities, around 20 people who are wanted in their home country for serious economic and corruption offenses are believed to be in Austria. Among them: a former head of the National Bank, an ex-vice minister, the chairman of a state-owned arms company, a former member of parliament and several oligarchs. While Germany and Poland granted numerous extradition requests from Ukraine between 2022 and 2024 (Poland 47, Germany 12 in 2024), Austria was much more hesitant: only one extradition request was granted - and even that did not concern a corruption offense.

Between flight, asylum, and criminal prosecution

One of the most prominent examples is Kyrylo Shevchenko, former President of the National Bank of Ukraine. In October 2022, he officially resigned “for health reasons”, shortly after which the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) placed him on its wanted list. As a former manager of Ukrgasbank, Shevchenko is alleged to have embezzled around 5.5 million euros together with accomplices. He speaks of political persecution by the presidential office under Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by “DerStandard”. The reason he gives is his refusal to ease monetary policy, which would have been popular in the short term after the start of the war, but economically fatal in the long term. Shevchenko fled to Austria in September 2022 and applied for asylum, which is still pending.

Another infamous example is Dmytro Firtash, a Ukrainian oligarch and businessman, who has been facing international judicial scrutiny for years due to allegations of corruption and criminal activities. He has been living in Vienna since 2014 and is fighting his extradition to the USA. Firtash, a prominent figure in Ukrainian politics, is accused of bribing in connection with a titanium deal in India. He denies these allegations and sees himself as a victim of politically motivated accusations.

After his arrest in Vienna in 2014, a legal tug-of-war began over his extradition. The Vienna Regional Court initially ruled against it, but later overturned it. In November 2024, the court again refused to extradite Firtash. The British government also sanctioned him in November 2024 for alleged corruption and investment in British real estate. Firtash continues to live in Vienna, expressing gratitude and support for Ukraine.

The Austrian judicial system checks extraditions to third countries very strictly. One of the main reasons for this is the human rights situation in the destination country. According to a ruling by the Vienna Higher Regional Court in 2023, a “situation of general violence” currently prevails in Ukraine. Air strikes, the destruction of infrastructure, precarious prison conditions, and the risk to life and limb of detainees speak against extradition in the view of the courts. In addition, there were already considerable deficits in the Ukrainian justice and penal system before the war.

Reform efforts and Western skepticism

Since the Maidan revolution in 2014, Ukraine has been under pressure to reform its institutions and curb corruption. Significant steps have been taken with the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU), the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), and the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC). However, the credibility of these reforms is in question as long as prominent suspects remain unchallenged abroad. Russian propaganda, as well as right-wing populist parties such as the FPÖ and AfD, are using this argument to stir up public opinion against financial and military aid to Kyiv.

According to SAPO leader Oleksandr Klymenko, Austria's restrictive stance is a particular problem. The suspected Ukrainians had deliberately chosen Austria because there was a greater chance of avoiding extradition here. “They stay because it seems safer for them here,” says Klymenko.

Substitute proceedings in Austria

However, a freeze on extradition does not mean impunity. The Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) is investigating several Ukrainian citizens, including Shevchenko. In such cases, Austria is obliged under international law to initiate its proceedings on the same charges. However, these investigations often prove difficult: the evidence is usually located in Ukraine and cooperation with the prosecution authorities there is not always easy - especially when the suspects themselves accuse them of political instrumentalization.

Another problem is the different legal definitions: In a letter to the Austrian public prosecutor's office, Ukrainian authorities declared an accusation of embezzlement against an ex-official, despite the lack of a specific injured party under Austrian law - a decisive criterion in domestic legislation.

Prisons as a yardstick for extraditions

From a human rights perspective, the detention situation is key. Reports by the Council of Europe Committee against Torture (CPT) criticize structural deficiencies, overcrowding, and insufficient visiting rights in Ukrainian prisons. At the same time, Ukrainian authorities document renovations in the country's western prisons, with protective cellars in case of Russian air strikes. Two of these prisons were also visited by Austrian diplomats in 2023, including the then-ambassador Arad Benkö. He confirmed improvements which, according to the Ministry of Justice, are to be incorporated into ongoing proceedings.

Rule of law under scrutiny

For many of those affected, the question is not only one of guilt but also of the rule of law. Shevchenko, for example, criticizes that he has repeatedly been denied participation in online court hearings. A Ukrainian human rights organization, the Kharkiv Human Rights Protection Group, also came to the conclusion in an expert report that political motives cannot be ruled out.

The challenge for Austria remains complex: on the one hand, there is a desire to support the international fight against corruption; on the other hand, there are human rights obligations and rule of law standards at stake. The open proceedings, both in asylum and criminal cases, could drag on for years.

Whether Austria has become a “haven” for corrupt elites or whether the country is merely upholding its rule of law principles remains controversial. One thing is clear: the international implications of this case extend far beyond the borders of the Alpine republic. Nothing less is at stake than the credibility of European judicial cooperation, the integrity of Ukrainian reform efforts - and ultimately trust in the joint fight against corruption.

