Van der Bellen Welcomes New Ambassadors
Federal President Van der Bellen welcomes new ambassadors from eight different nations to Austria. The new ambassadors have already begun with their work.
Federal President Van der Bellen receives credentials from the new ambassador of the Principality of Monaco, Frédéric Labarrere. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen received the following new ambassador today in the Office of the President and received their credentials:
HE Frédéric Labarrere, Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco
HE Ketevan Tsikhelashvili, Ambassador of Georgia
HE Muhammad Abdul Muhith, Ambassador of the People's Republic of Bangladesh
HE Abat Fayzullaev, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan
HE Mohamed El-Molla, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt
HE Gilles Pécout, Ambassador of the French Republic
HE Aftab Ahmad Khokher, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
HE Andrei Dapkiunas, Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus
Featured
List of National Days of the Home Countries of All Foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
