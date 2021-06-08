Van der Bellen in Italy: "The Pandemic Can be Considered Overcome"

Published: Yesterday; 15:30

On his visit to Rome and the Vatican, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella are optimistic that the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, such as lockdowns and travel restrictions, can be considered overcome.

At a meeting in Rome, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella (right) and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen (left) show a lot of optimism with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF

Italy's Federal President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis have welcomed Austria's Federal President, Alexander Van der Bellen, and his wife in Rome and in the Vatican for working meetings. …

