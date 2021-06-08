Sponsored Content
Van der Bellen in Italy: "The Pandemic Can be Considered Overcome"
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 15:30 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
On his visit to Rome and the Vatican, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella are optimistic that the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, such as lockdowns and travel restrictions, can be considered overcome.
At a meeting in Rome, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella (right) and his Austrian counterpart Alexander Van der Bellen (left) show a lot of optimism with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Peter Lechner / HBF
Italy's Federal President Sergio Mattarella and Pope Francis have welcomed Austria's Federal President, Alexander Van der Bellen, and his wife in Rome and in the Vatican for working meetings. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Italy Opens Border for Austria (May 18)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content