Van der Bellen Celebrates the “Good Compromise”, While Chancellor Stocker Calls for Courage and Resilience on National Day

The wreath-laying ceremony took place in the memorial hall on Vienna's Heldenplatz on the occasion of the national holiday, with Chancellor Christian Stocker (l.) with Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler (c.), and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (r.). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Florian Schrötter

In his televised address, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen highlighted the “good compromise” as the “fruitful seed of the Second Republic” and declared it an “Austrian cultural asset.” He recalled that the ability to reconcile and cooperate between former political opponents, who found common ground in the Nazi concentration camps, formed the foundation for a free and democratic homeland.

Van der Bellen clearly distinguished between good and bad compromises: while a bad compromise is a lazy trick in which both sides lose and the problem is sidestepped, a good compromise keeps “the greater good of all in mind.” He called on politicians at all levels to reach “good, workable compromises,” as current challenges, including inflation, the economy, energy, health, education, and the climate crisis, required decisive and sometimes unpopular action. Doing nothing would only cause more pain.

Chancellor Stocker: Courage, confidence, and resilience

In his speech at the swearing-in ceremony for over 1,000 recruits on Heldenplatz, Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) emphasized the historical milestones of 2025—80 years since the end of the war, 70 years since the State Treaty, and 30 years since EU accession.

The chancellor called for cohesion, courage, and confidence to overcome the current global and national challenges. He warned against the rise of autocratic systems, escalating conflicts, and threats to Western democracy from cyberattacks and disinformation. Stocker underscored the need to become “capable of defending ourselves and willing to defend ourselves” – not only militarily, but also politically, economically, and socially. “For us, neutrality means being militarily independent but morally clear in our position,” said Stocker, who concluded by calling for a fight for democratic values, the rule of law, and neutrality.

The national holiday also offered citizens an extensive program. The focus was on the 30th information and exhibition show of the Austrian Armed Forces on the occasion of its 70th anniversary, which attracted thousands of visitors to Heldenplatz, Am Hof, Freyung, and in front of the Burgtheater. There, the diverse tasks of the army were presented, from military national defense and disaster control to cyber defense and drone technology.

