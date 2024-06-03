UNHCR Calls for Increased Efforts Against Statelessness in Austria

Despite the Universal Declaration of Human Rights guaranteeing everyone the right to a nationality, several million people worldwide remain stateless, including an estimated 20,000 in Austria. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

According to Ruth Schöffl, spokesperson for UNHCR Austria, discrimination is the most common cause of statelessness. In an interview with the ORF magazine “Heimat Fremde Heimat”, she explained: “It usually affects entire ethnic groups. The saddest example is the Rohingya in Myanmar, who have never been granted citizenship.” Discrimination against women also contributes to statelessness: “In some countries, women cannot pass on citizenship to their children.”

Another problem arises when states break up and people cannot obtain citizenship from the successor state. According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, everyone is entitled to a nationality. Nevertheless, millions of people worldwide are stateless, in Austria around 20,000.

To reduce the number of stateless people and protect their rights, the United Nations has adopted two conventions, which have also been ratified by Austria. Nevertheless, UNHCR Austria criticizes the lack of uniform procedures for determining who is considered stateless. Schöffl hopes that Austria will introduce such methods, as some other countries have already done.

Some progress has already been made: “In the last ten years, around 40 countries have signed one of the conventions for stateless persons or changed their citizenship laws so that women can also pass on their citizenship to their children,” reported Schöffl. There have also been “some small steps” in Austria. For example, the period within which young stateless people can obtain citizenship after reaching the age of majority has been extended. At the beginning of the year, Vienna also became the first federal state to launch an information website where stateless people can learn about the path to naturalization. This initiative was launched by the human rights organization SOS Mitmensch.

Nevertheless, much remains to be done. “There are still some critical points where we would like to see Austria take many more steps,” said Schöffl. One particularly urgent point is that no more children are born stateless in Austria. According to Statistics Austria, more than three-quarters of stateless children are born in Austria. This is due to the current principle of descent, according to which children automatically receive the citizenship of their parents - and thus also their statelessness.

UNHCR Austria appeals to the Austrian government to take stronger measures to prevent statelessness and protect the rights of those affected. Only through decisive action can the goal of ending statelessness be achieved.

