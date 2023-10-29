Ukraine Will Block Gas transit: Challenges and Opportunities for OMV and Europe

Despite the war, Moscow is waging against its neighboring country, the transit of Russian natural gas through Ukraine is currently continuing. This is expected to continue in the coming year. Specifically affected by a possible non-extension of the gas transit would be the Transgas pipeline, through which Austria receives Russian gas via Ukraine and Slovakia. Other options are not available: "Nord Stream 1" is out of service after explosions, and no more Russian gas is transported through the "Yamal" pipeline, which runs through Poland.

The Austrian energy company OMV obtains most of its natural gas from Russia, with much of the transit passing through Ukraine. Currently, OMV has a long-term supply contract with Russia that runs until 2040. This contract stipulates that the gas will be supplied at a favorable price, but OMV must also purchase the gas whether or not there is demand. This commitment to Russian gas poses a significant risk in light of Ukraine's decision.

Gerhard Roiss, the former CEO of OMV, had triggered an intense and short-lived discussion in the media in early summer. He did so by portraying - similar to the current head of Naftogaz, Olexiy Chernyshov - the imminent end of gas transport through Ukraine as probable. He based this on the contract between Russia and Ukraine, which currently regulates gas transport and expires at the end of 2024. Roiss based his statements on information he had received from high-ranking Energy Ministry officials, ORF reported. He also criticized the government for reacting with "indifference" to this looming scenario.

Russian gas has so far been transported to the Balkans via Turkey ("TurkStream" pipeline). However, a connection to Hungary and possibly Austria has yet to be established. Such a project would be politically very explosive and would meet with considerable resistance. Brussels has repeatedly criticized Austria for what the EU Commission sees as insufficient progress in moving away from Russian gas.

During the summer, the Austrian Energy Ministry admitted that it was uncertain whether the existing contract between Russia and Ukraine would be renewed. The regulator E-Control, on the other hand, expressed optimism about a contract renewal this season. It pointed to Ukraine's economic interest in gas trading, which would exist because of the revenue it would be entitled to. It also stressed that the pipeline could also be rented on an as-needed basis and at short notice, without the need for a comprehensive transit contract.

However, at least Ukraine emphasizes that it either does not receive payments for gas transit from Russia or does not receive them to the extent it is entitled to. In addition, the country plans to do without Russian gas altogether in the future.

Ukraine itself has increased its own gas production in recent years and plans to meet its needs from its own reserves in the future. This development could also be significant for other European countries looking for alternatives to Russian gas.

First steps in the right direction

In response to Ukraine's announcement and the existing dependence on Russian gas, the Austrian government has taken several steps to reduce gas dependence. These include expanding storage capacity and securing additional pipeline capacity. Nevertheless, dependence on Russian gas remains a critical issue that must be addressed.

The EU has set a goal to stop importing fossil fuels from Russia by 2027. This goal is in line with efforts to reduce dependence on Russian gas and develop alternative energy sources. Ukraine's decision could thus serve as a wake-up call for Europe to step up efforts in this direction.

The future of gas transit and dependence on Russian gas thus remain key issues for European energy policy. The developments in Ukraine and the reactions of European countries and companies will be crucial to ensure a secure and sustainable energy supply for the future.

OMV

Naftogaz