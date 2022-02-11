Ukraine Crisis: OSCE Special Monitoring Mission Obstructed in Ukraine
The United States and European Union have expressed concern that the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine continues to face restrictions to its freedom of movement in Ukraine. Read about the latest impediment to the SMM's monitoring ability and what the US and EU said about it.
European Union: "We urge the Russian Federation to respect the SMM’s mandate and ensure that all restrictions affecting the SMM’s work are lifted immediately." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)
As tensions still run high between Russia and Ukraine and Putin has massed over 100,000 troops on the border, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) to Ukraine has reported that it continues to experience restrictions to its freedom of movement in Ukraine.
The SMM reports that it is being denied the “safe and secure access throughout Ukraine” that is stipulated in its mandate. …
