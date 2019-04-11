Traffic Development at Vienna Airport on the Upswing

74 airlines regularly flew to Vienna Airport in 2018, serving 205 destinations in 71 countries. / Picture: © Austrian Airlines

In 2018, the passenger volume at Vienna Airport rose by 10.8% to a total of 27,037,292 travellers, representing a new record.

Key factors for the positive trend particularly included more frequent flights with Austrian Airlines and the new stationing of the airlines Laudamotion, Level and Wizz Air in Vienna.

The number of local passengers at Vienna Airport totalled 20,263,501, representing an increase of 13.6%.

Vienna Airport’s hub function is underscored by a 3.7% increase to 6,679,300 transfer passengers.

The number of aircraft movements rose significantly by 7.3% in 2018 to 241,004 takeoffs and landings (2017: 224,568).

The maximum take-off weight (MTOW) increased by 8.4% to 9,573,254 tonnes (2017: 8,834,035 tonnes).

The average seat load factor (scheduled and charter) increased by 1.3 percentage points to 76.0%.

New additions included the long-haul destinations Tokyo, Cape Town and Shenzhen.

The development of the relevant European airports is monitored on an ongoing basis using defined key performance indicators. For example, it can be seen that Vienna Airport was the second most punctual hub in the Lufthansa Group in 2018.

The Western Europe region – especially Spain and Italy – benefited from increased capacity at Austrian Airlines and various new routes offered by Laudamotion, easyJet, Wizz Air and Level.

As a result, the traffic volume increased by 10.3% to 9,293,609 departing passengers.

However, the share of the passenger volume attributable to the Western Europe region fell slightly to 68.9% (2017:69.3%).

The number of passengers departing for Eastern European destinations rose by 8.3% to 2,261,764 in 2018, chiefly driven by new routes with Wizz Air and more frequent flights with Austrian Airlines.

The share of travellers to this region decreased slightly by 0.4percentage points to 16.8%.

The Far East significantly expanded its share of the passenger volume to 4.6% (2017: 3.8%).

This was attributable to increased capacity for Bangkok and Taipei and the return of Tokyo as a destination for Austrian Airlines.

As a result, the number of departing passengers rose by 33.5% to 618,561. There were 8.3% more travellers bound for destinations in the Middle East at a total of 685,705, with new routes with Wizz Air and increased capacity at Austrian Airlines for flights to Tel Aviv having a positive impact. The share of the passenger volume attributable to this region came to 5.1% (2017: 5.2%).

The number of passengers departing to North America climbed by 8.9% to 352,427, corresponding to a market share of 2.6% (2017: 2.7%).

More frequent flights to Addis Abeba with Ethiopian Airlines resulted in an increase of 29.8% to 272,454 passengers departing to African destinations.

Their share of the passenger volume rose by 0.3 percentage points to 2.0%. Due to the discontinuation of flights to Havana, Punta Cana and Varadero, Latin America was the only region to record a decline in its passenger volume.

Development of key airlines at Vienna Airport

Vienna Airport’s biggest customer – Austrian Airlines – enjoyed an excellent performance thanks to expanded services and higher capacity utilisation, achieving an 8.9% increase in passenger numbers. However, its share of total passenger volume decreased to 47.5% (2017: 48.4%).

Eurowings (including Germanwings) posted a 10.0% increase in passengers as a result of various new routes and more frequent flights on existing routes, and kept its share of the total passenger volume stable at 9.2% (2017: 9.3%).

easyJet moved up to third place with a market share of 4.9% (2017: 3.3%). Primarily due to the addition of Berlin Tegel, it generated a substantial increase in passengers of 64.4%.

The low-cost carriers newly stationed at the site also performed well.

Laudamotion flew 593,211 passengers in total, while Wizz Air and Level reported 444,578 and 351,982 passengers respectively.

Growth in cargo volume (+2.6 %)

In 2018, the cargo sector continued to hold its ground very well against the second cargo handling provider (Swissport) with a market share of 95.5%.

Flughafen Wien AG handled 282,168 tonnes of cargo in the reporting year, an increase of 3.3% on 2017. The positive development is chiefly due to strong imports (up 7.3%), while export and trucking volumes remained stable year-on-year.

Total cargo turnover at Vienna Airport in 2018 (including the second cargo handling provider) amounted to 295,427 tonnes.

This corresponds to growth of 2.6%. Compared to the previous year, air cargo handled climbed by 4.4% to 215,921 tonnes. The trucking volume decreased by 1.9% to 79,506 tonnes.

Link to VIA Vienna International Airport: https://www.viennaairport.com/en/company/investor_relations/publications_and_reports