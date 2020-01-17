Traditional New Year Reception for the Diplomatic Corps in Vienna

New Year Reception for the Diplomatic Corps in Vienna 2020 at the Hofburg Imperial Palace Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Peter Lechner / HBF

The New Year's greetings of the Diplomatic Corps were delivered to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen by the Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps, H.E. Archbishop Dr. Pedro López Quintana, Apostolic Nuncio in Austria, the diplomatic representative of the Holy See.

In his address, the latter stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation and Austria's role as a place of…