Traditional New Year Reception for the Diplomatic Corps in Vienna
Published: January 17, 2020; 09:50 · (Vindobona)
The Federal President's Reception for the Diplomatic Corps annually gathers all diplomatic representatives in Vienna in the Ceremonial Hall of the Hofburg.
New Year Reception for the Diplomatic Corps in Vienna 2020 at the Hofburg Imperial Palace Vienna. / Picture: © www.bundespraesident.at / Carina Karlovits and Peter Lechner / HBFThis article includes a total of 256 words.
The New Year's greetings of the Diplomatic Corps were delivered to Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen by the Doyen of the Diplomatic Corps, H.E. Archbishop Dr. Pedro López Quintana, Apostolic Nuncio in Austria, the diplomatic representative of the Holy See.
In his address, the latter stressed the importance of multilateral cooperation and Austria's role as a place of…
