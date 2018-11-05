Sponsored
The United States after the Midterms - What's next?

Published: November 5, 2018; 20:34 · (Vindobona)

Shortly after the midterm elections, a panel discussion with prominent guests will take place at Vienna's International Institute for Peace (IIP), analysing the election results and discussing their significance.

Members of the United States Congress, including all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives, and 33 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate are up for grabs. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / [Public Domain]

During the US midterms elections this week members of the United States Congress, including all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives, and 33 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate were up for grabs.

The following questions will be discussed in the panel discussion:

  • What were the reasons for the election results?
  • Is President…
This article includes a total of 188 words.

IIP International Institute for Peace, USA, Donald Trump, Hannes Swoboda, Eric Frey, Heinz Gaertner, Dardis McNamee, Eva Nowotny, Elisabeth Rosenstock-Siller, US Embassy Vienna
