Kneissl's relationship with Russia dates back several years, highlighted by a viral photo from her 2018 wedding, where she danced with Putin and curtsied to him as her guest. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0

Political patience with the former minister appears to be running out. The NEOS party has now taken a step that could break new legal ground: the revocation of Austrian citizenship, as reported by ORF. NEOS’s spokesperson on European affairs, Dominik Oberhofer, submitted a statement of facts to the Lower Austrian state government. The allegation: Kneissl is “in the service of a foreign state” and, through her conduct, is significantly damaging the interests and reputation of the Republic.

The basis for this move is Section 33(1) of the Citizenship Act. NEOS points to Kneissl’s “derogatory statements” about Austria and her downplaying of Russia’s war of aggression. Since she continues to be perceived internationally as Austria’s former chief diplomat, her behavior carries particular weight.

The Kneissl System: How the Kremlin Rewards Its “Refugees”

Recent revelations by the Russian exile media outlet Novaya Gazeta Europa and the daily newspaper Der Standard suggest that Kneissl is not in Russia solely out of ideological conviction. A data leak provides insights into the finances of the former minister, who likes to portray herself as a “political refugee.”

The figures are impressive: at the G.O.R.K.I. think tank alone—as head of this institute established specifically for her at St. Petersburg University—Kneissl is said to have received around 244,000 euros to date. Furthermore, between February 2024 and July 2025, she received approximately 90,000 euros in propaganda fees for her work with the broadcaster Russia Today (RT), which is banned in the EU. A single, particularly controversial article in which she compared the German defense minister to Joseph Goebbels is said to have earned her around 12,700 euros. She also pocketed approximately 2,200 euros per appearance on sanctioned Russian state television.

In addition to these current earnings, her past role on the supervisory board of oil giant Rosneft (2021–2022) is well-known, which is said to have been remunerated with around $500,000.

The Peterlik Trial: The Novichok Formula in the Wrong Hands?

While Kneissl resides in St. Petersburg, her former “right-hand man” has been standing trial at the Vienna Regional Court since March 17, 2026, as reported by “DerFalter.” Johannes Peterlik, who rose to the position of secretary-general under Kneissl, is charged with abuse of office and breach of confidentiality.

The core of the indictment reads like a spy novel: In October 2018, Peterlik is alleged to have requested a highly sensitive report from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). It concerned the poison attack on Sergei Skripal in Salisbury and the chemical formula of the nerve agent Novichok. According to prosecutor Veronika Standfest, as a lawyer, Peterlik had no official need to view these purely technical documents.

The prosecution accuses him of requesting the report without authorization and of making the documents available to former intelligence officer Egisto Ott. Ott is alleged to have photographed the documents and passed them on to fugitive Wirecard manager Jan Marsalek.

Marsalek is said to have later boasted that he possessed the formula. For Austria’s intelligence services, this was a “massively reputation-damaging” leak.

Defense calls it a “witch hunt”

As reported by ORF, Peterlik pleads “not guilty”, he argues that it was his duty as a senior official to review the documents to clarify their “foreign policy relevance.” His defense attorney, Michael Mössler, described the charges as “far-fetched.” Egisto Ott, who was called as a witness, also exonerated Peterlik: He said he had found the documents anonymously in his mailbox, and that Peterlik had never been in his apartment.

The trial is a piece of the puzzle in a larger picture. Critics such as journalist Barbara Tóth from "DerFalter" see it as confirmation of a systematic weakening of Austrian institutions under the then-FPÖ leadership in the Interior and Foreign Ministries. There is a suspicion that, under the guise of political restructuring, channels for pro-Russian influence were deliberately created. The raid on the BVT and the simultaneous plans to establish a separate intelligence service within the Foreign Ministry under Kneissl’s leadership now appear in a grim light: the question arises as to whether a systematic infiltration of the security architecture took place here in order to position Austria as a “safe haven” for foreign interests. The close ties between top officials, alleged spies such as Egisto Ott, and figures in the circle of the fugitive Jan Marsalek suggest that state safeguards not only failed but were deliberately undermined from within.

Whether Karin Kneissl will actually lose her citizenship remains to be seen from a legal standpoint. What is certain, however, is that the Kneissl/Peterlik era has permanently shaken the reputation of Austrian diplomacy. The trial in Vienna is continuing; a verdict is not expected for several weeks due to further witness summonses.