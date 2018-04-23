The AMBASSY for Ambassadors

"The Ambassy Parkside Living" at Beatrixgasse 27, 1030 Vienna, Austria is within walking distance of 30 diplomatic missions / Picture: © UDA urban development agency GmbH / Milestones in Communication - PRA GmbH

Situated in the direct vicinity of Ringstrasse, Stadtpark and the first district, this project is supposed to set new standards and combines many of the advantages of urban, contemporary living.



The Ambassy Parkside Living, nestled between Stadtpark and Modenapark, is located right next to Vienna’s boulevard, the Ring, with its many historical buildings and international hotels. The historic centre of Vienna is just a short walk away. Demanding cosmopolitans can find everything here from sophisticated culture and high fashion to haute cuisine



Its architecture turns The Ambassy into a unique overall sculpture with its “open” facade, large areas of glazing with floor-to-ceiling windows and integrated sun and privacy screening, as well as recessed balconies, terraces, balconies and gardens.



Numerous convenience shops, many private and public institutions (schools, nursery schools, medical care) and Wien Mitte station with The Mall, a large and modern shopping centre, can be found in the direct vicinity.



The public transport options ( CAT - City Airport Train, suburban railway, underground, bus and tram lines) at Wien Mitte enhance the quality of the location.



Project Details:



Address: Beatrixgasse 27, 1030 Vienna, Austria

Planned completion: Summer 2018

SMART apartments measuring from 40 to 75 m²

FAMILY abodes measuring from 60 to 165 m²

AMBASSADOR residences with a living space of up to 190 m²

Developer: UDA urban development agency GmbH

Mail: living(at)theambassy.com

Phone: +43 (1) 365 365

Link: http://www.theambassy.com