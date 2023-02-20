Technology Start-ups from Israel and Vienna Meet at a Conference
The consulting and tech company weXelerate will organize a conference to bring together the technological fields of Israel and Vienna. The conference will expect mostly Jewish young professionals and give them a platform.
On February 23rd and 24th, 2023, 110HUB organizes the conference "Startup Nation Meets Europe" in Vienna's weXelerate intending to offer Jewish young professionals a platform for professional and personal growth. Speakers include Hillel Fuld, strategic advisor, and hi-tech journalist. Hillel works with leading global brands such as Google, Oracle, and Huawei, as well as tech entrepreneurs, investors, and visionaries.
The event features inspiring talks from business leaders, including Marcel Harastzi, Chairman of REWE Group Austria, Awi Lifshitz, CEO of weXelerate, and Marcel Yavor, CEO and owner of Frankstahl theSteel.com and SteelCoin, Benjamin Ruschin, Managing Partner of Big Cheese Ventures and innovation economist Asetila Koestinger.
"By bringing together Israeli high-tech and innovation experts with local entrepreneurs and business experts in Vienna, we offer our participants a unique and inspiring global learning experience," says organizer Tova Starik.