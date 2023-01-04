Renowned MIT Europe Conference in Austria in March 2023
The Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce is bringing top researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) to Austria. Innovative technologies and solutions around sustainability, energy, climate and nutrition will be presented on March 29/30, 2023 in Vienna and for the first time in Graz and Salzburg.
The "MIT Europe Conference" 2023 is taking place in Vienna for the ninth time. National and international researchers, entrepreneurs and technology experts meet and take the rare opportunity to exchange ideas with top researchers at MIT. At the same time, those interested in technology all over the world have the opportunity to take part in the conference via a live stream moderated by scientists.
The motto is: “A Changing World. How Technology Faces Global Challenges”. For the first time, the workshops of the renowned conference will take place in Graz and Salzburg in addition to Vienna.
On the first day of the conference, John Fernandez (Department of Architecture) will give a keynote speech on construction technology and the consequences of climate change. Other well-known researchers at the MIT Europe Conference include Mircea Dinca (MIT Department of Chemistry), whose topic is the energy transition, Phil Budden from the MIT Sloan School of Management, who will speak on innovation ecosystems, and AJ Perez (CEO NVBOTS) and David Hart (Department of Mechanical Engineering), who are dedicated to sustainable living in their lecture.
Austria is thus hosting one of the "most important European technology conferences", with an "absolute highlight" being the personal exchange with the top researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, explains Michael Otter, head of Advantage Austria at the WKÖ.
On the second day of the conference, seven workshops will take place in Vienna, Graz and Salzburg: The participants have the unique opportunity to discuss and develop concrete topics and solutions in direct exchange with MIT researchers.
Michael Otter explained the importance of the conference, "For entrepreneurs, this offers the ideal platform to find out about future trends and to discuss forward-looking products, solutions and business models."
Foreign Trade of the WKÖ
Außenwirtschaft Austria or Advantage Austria is the internationalization and innovation agency of the WKÖ and thus a trendsetter and source of inspiration for the Austrian economy. The MIT Europe Conference 2023 takes place as part of the internationalization campaign "go-international", the funding initiative of the Federal Ministry of Labor and Economics and the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber.