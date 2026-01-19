Switzerland and Austria Underline Security Partnership in Turbulent Times

Traditional inaugural visit by Swiss Federal President Guy Parmelin (l.) to Austria and meeting with Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen (r.) at the beginning of the year, / Picture: © Österreichische Präsidentschaftskanzlei/Peter Lechner/HBF

The official visit began at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, where Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin with military honors. Van der Bellen emphasized the “partnership that has grown over centuries,” which goes far beyond mere neighborliness. He highlighted that Switzerland is now once again an active partner in EU research programs – an important step for European unity.

The meeting was overshadowed by the devastating fire on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana, which claimed the lives of around 40 people. Both the Austrian head of state and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger expressed their deepest sympathy to their Swiss guests, Parmelin and Cassis. Austria also offered Switzerland concrete assistance in providing medical care for the seriously injured in specialized clinics.

Security policy: “Neutrality alone does not protect us”

Security policy took center stage in the working talks between Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker and Guy Parmelin, as well as in the parallel meeting between Foreign Ministers Ignazio Cassis and Beate Meinl-Reisinger. Federal Chancellor Stocker was clear in his words: “Neutrality alone does not protect us. European solidarity and cooperation are in our common security interest.”

“Neutrality is very easy in times of peace, but much more difficult when there are conflicts,” said Parmelin. Even though there is a heated debate about neutrality in Switzerland, he is convinced that it has advantages in the medium term. In this regard, he highlighted the country's role as a mediator, for example, between Washington and Tehran. “The communication channel is open and is being used,” he said.

Participation in NATO's Partnership for Peace and joint exercises with NATO countries is compatible with Swiss neutrality, according to Parmelin. The Swiss government has also decided to hold exploratory talks on concluding a “security and defense partnership” with the EU, the Swiss politician added.

Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger underscored this course in her talks with Ignazio Cassis, pointing to the need for resilience against disinformation, cybersecurity, and the protection of airspace within the framework of the “Sky Shield” initiative. Austria also strongly supports the rapid conclusion of a security and defense partnership between the EU and Switzerland. Cassis, for his part, emphasized that Switzerland takes a “comprehensive” approach to security and that cooperation in the field of defense is necessary to secure peace in Europe.

Switzerland at the helm of the OSCE

A key topic of the meeting was Switzerland's assumption of the OSCE chairmanship in 2026. At a time when the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East are shaking the international order, the Vienna-based organization has a key role to play.

Under the leadership of Ignazio Cassis, Switzerland has set clear priorities for this chairmanship, including strengthening multilateral diplomacy and promoting lasting peace in Ukraine, as reported by Vindobona.org. Guy Parmelin also highlighted the advantages of Switzerland's mediating role in Vienna, for example between the U.S. and Iran: “The communication channel is open and is being used.”

Shared values, shared future

In addition to major geopolitical issues, bilateral topics such as migration and research were also discussed. Van der Bellen emphasized the goal of a united, self-determined Europe: “If this desire for self-determination is supported by unity, it will make the whole of Europe strong.”

Even though the challenges remain great, this visit by the Swiss head of state to Vienna shows that the neighbors are moving closer together as “like-minded” partners to guarantee stability on an uncertain continent.

Austrian MFA

Presidential Chancellery of Austria

Austrian Federal Chancellery