Switzerland and Austria Underline Security Partnership in Turbulent Times
It is a living tradition with new urgency: at the start of the new year, Swiss President Guy Parmelin and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis visited the federal capital, Vienna. But behind the diplomatic protocols of the inaugural visits, there was a clear message this time: in view of global crises and a changed world situation, the two neutral neighboring states are seeking close cooperation—especially in their joint security and defense policy.
The official visit began at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, where Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen welcomed his Swiss counterpart Guy Parmelin with military honors. Van der Bellen emphasized the “partnership that has grown over centuries,” which goes far beyond mere neighborliness. He highlighted that Switzerland is now once again an active partner in EU research programs – an important step for European unity.
The meeting was overshadowed by the devastating fire on New Year's Eve in Crans-Montana, which claimed the lives of around 40 people. Both the Austrian head of state and Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger expressed their deepest sympathy to their Swiss guests, Parmelin and Cassis. Austria also offered Switzerland concrete assistance in providing medical care for the seriously injured in specialized clinics.
Security policy: “Neutrality alone does not protect us”
Security policy took center stage in the working talks between Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker and Guy Parmelin, as well as in the parallel meeting between Foreign Ministers Ignazio Cassis and Beate Meinl-Reisinger. Federal Chancellor Stocker was clear in his words: “Neutrality alone does not protect us. European solidarity and cooperation are in our common security interest.”
Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger underscored this course in her talks with Ignazio Cassis, pointing to the need for resilience against disinformation, cybersecurity, and the protection of airspace within the framework of the “Sky Shield” initiative. Austria also strongly supports the rapid conclusion of a security and defense partnership between the EU and Switzerland. Cassis, for his part, emphasized that Switzerland takes a “comprehensive” approach to security and that cooperation in the field of defense is necessary to secure peace in Europe.
Switzerland at the helm of the OSCE
A key topic of the meeting was Switzerland's assumption of the OSCE chairmanship in 2026. At a time when the war in Ukraine and tensions in the Middle East are shaking the international order, the Vienna-based organization has a key role to play.
Under the leadership of Ignazio Cassis, Switzerland has set clear priorities for this chairmanship, including strengthening multilateral diplomacy and promoting lasting peace in Ukraine, as reported by Vindobona.org. Guy Parmelin also highlighted the advantages of Switzerland's mediating role in Vienna, for example between the U.S. and Iran: “The communication channel is open and is being used.”
Shared values, shared future
In addition to major geopolitical issues, bilateral topics such as migration and research were also discussed. Van der Bellen emphasized the goal of a united, self-determined Europe: “If this desire for self-determination is supported by unity, it will make the whole of Europe strong.”
Even though the challenges remain great, this visit by the Swiss head of state to Vienna shows that the neighbors are moving closer together as “like-minded” partners to guarantee stability on an uncertain continent.
Presidential Chancellery of Austria