Swiss Diplomacy Faces Tough Test This Year: Federal Councilor Cassis Opens OSCE Chairmanship Year 2026

A central concern of Switzerland's strategy is a return to the Helsinki Principles. Bern is convinced that a just peace in Ukraine is only possible on the basis of international law and territorial integrity. Switzerland plans to use its diplomatic tradition as a neutral mediator to mobilize the OSCE in all three dimensions – political-military, economic-environmental, and human. This involves not only current crisis diplomacy, but also preparing the organization for the post-conflict period, when it will be indispensable as a stabilizing force on the ground.

Another focus is on inclusive multilateral diplomacy. As the OSCE remains the only platform where the US, Europe, and Russia sit together at the same table, Switzerland sees a historic obligation to keep channels of communication open. This applies in particular to arms control and military risk management in order to prevent unintended escalations.

Technology and human rights as security factors

In its program, Switzerland consistently links security with social issues of the future. Under the banner of science diplomacy, the aim is to promote the anticipation of new technologies. The central question here is how artificial intelligence or quantum computing can be used not as a threat, but as tools for confidence-building and conflict prevention. At the same time, strengthening democracy and the rule of law remains a key pillar. Switzerland is strongly committed to maintaining OSCE field missions and the independence of election observation, as these instruments serve as early warning systems for regional instability.

The international conferences in detail

To explore these priorities in greater depth, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) has established four thematic cornerstones in the form of specialist conferences:

Combating anti-Semitism in St. Gallen: February kicks off the year with an assessment of current trends in discrimination and intolerance. Particular attention will be paid to concrete preventive measures and the role of sport in building bridges against hatred.

Technology summit in Geneva: In May, Switzerland will use “International Geneva” to discuss scientific advances and their impact on European security. The focus will be on humane governance of AI that puts people at the center.

Historical reflection in Bern: To mark the 50th anniversary of its founding, a conference in September will use archive material to examine the organization's raison d'être. This review is intended to provide new impetus for crisis management today.

Cybersecurity in Zug: The series of conferences will conclude in September with a meeting on de-escalation in the digital space. In a practical “scenario exercise,” representatives of the participating states will test how preventive diplomacy can work in the event of massive cyber incidents.

The diplomatic year will culminate on December 3 and 4, 2026, at the Ministerial Council in Lugano, where the political course for the future of multilateral cooperation will be set.

OSCE

Swiss MFA