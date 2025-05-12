Swiss Defense Minister Pfister at TRIAS25 in Austria

The Swiss Minister of Defense, Martin Pfister, visits his troops at TRIAS25 and his counterpart Klaudia Tanner in Austria. / Picture: © Bundesheer/Carina Karlovits

This high-level security policy meeting took place at the Allentsteig military training area in Lower Austria as part of the multinational exercise “TRIAS25”. The focus was on bilateral relations between Austria and Switzerland and the joint pursuit of greater interoperability in the defense sector. Pfister's visit not only underlined the close security policy ties between Bern and…