Swiss Defense Minister Pfister at TRIAS25 in Austria
With his first official visit abroad, the new Swiss Minister of Defense, Federal Councillor Martin Pfister, sent a clear signal for intensified military partnership. He met his Austrian counterpart, Klaudia Tanner, at the Allentsteig military training area as part of the multinational exercise “TRIAS25”.
The Swiss Minister of Defense, Martin Pfister, visits his troops at TRIAS25 and his counterpart Klaudia Tanner in Austria. / Picture: © Bundesheer/Carina Karlovits
This high-level security policy meeting took place at the Allentsteig military training area in Lower Austria as part of the multinational exercise “TRIAS25”. The focus was on bilateral relations between Austria and Switzerland and the joint pursuit of greater interoperability in the defense sector. Pfister's visit not only underlined the close security policy ties between Bern and…
