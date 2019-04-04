Sponsored
Article Tools
Silvana Meixner Receives Ari Rath Prize for Critical Journalism 2019
Published: Yesterday; 19:00 · (Vindobona)
ORF journalist and presenter Silvana Meixner will be awarded the second Ari-Rath Prize for Critical Journalism on May 6th, 2019, the Day of Freedom of the Press. This prize was established to honour journalists who have rendered outstanding services to critical reporting on immigration, expulsion and asylum, committed to respect for human rights, in the spirit of the former editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post, Ari Rath (pictured) who died in January 2017.
Former editor-in-chief of the Jerusalem Post, Ari Rath, who died in January 2017. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Franz Johann Morgenbesser from Vienna, Austria (Ari Rath-4224) [CC BY-SA 2.0]This article includes a total of 681 words.
Dr. Silvana Meixner is the head of the ORF minority editorial office (Minderheitenredaktion) and presenter of the magazine "Heimat Fremde Heimat".
In the spirit of the late Ari Rath, she is honoured as a journalist who has rendered outstanding service in her work to critical reporting on flight, expulsion and asylum, committed to the protection of human rights.
Ari Rath,…
Fast News Search