Lower Austria's Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Records Significant Drop in Profits

In 2023, SBO recorded record sales of EUR 585 million, which corresponds to an increase of 17% compared to the previous year. The operating result (EBIT) rose to 104 million euros. This positive development was driven in particular by the strong performance of the Advanced Manufacturing & Services division, which benefited from growth in international markets.

However, SBO faced challenges in the first three quarters of 2024. Net profit fell by 38% to EUR 34.4 million. This was due to economic uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, and a decline in active rigs in the USA of more than 20 %. These factors had a particular impact on the Oilfield Equipment division, which has a strong presence in the US market.

The operating result (EBIT) fell by 37% to 51.8 million euros compared to the previous year, while earnings before taxes (EBT) fell from 74.1 million euros to 47.1 million euros. The decline in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was particularly significant, falling by almost 27% to 75.8 million euros. Despite these declines, operating cash flow increased to 64.9 million euros, an improvement compared to 61.2 million euros in the previous year. Free cash flow almost doubled to 42.5 million euros, underlining the company's strong liquidity.

Geopolitical uncertainties and fluctuating oil prices

Klaus Mader, CEO of SBO since January 2024, attributes the weak figures primarily to the difficult market situation in the US, where the number of active rigs has fallen by more than 20 percent. “The US market is one of our most important, and this development has had a particular impact on our Oilfield Equipment Division, which has a strong presence in the US,” explained Mader. This was compounded by fluctuating oil prices, which fell by up to 17 percent in the third quarter alone.

Customers' investment behavior has also weakened globally. “Economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, are causing many projects to be postponed or scaled back,” said Mader. A potential conflict between Iran and Israel could trigger further distortions in the market.

Diversification and focus on future technologies

Despite the current challenges, SBO sees positive long-term prospects in the oil and gas industry. “The oil demand will continue to rise, and gas will remain central as a bridging technology,” emphasized Mader. In the USA, where gas accounts for 40 percent of the energy mix, the company expects demand to rise, driven by a growing need for electricity.

In addition, SBO is increasingly investing in alternative business areas such as geothermal energy and carbon capture and storage (CCS). SBO has already established itself in the geothermal energy sector with special drilling motors and rotary steerable tools that enable precise control of the drilling direction. These technologies are used in projects such as “deeep” by Wien Energie and OMV, which are driving forward the use of geothermal energy in Austria.

Innovative and well-positioned

SBO is known worldwide for its highly specialized products, including drilling tools, high-tech components, and services for the oil and gas industry. In addition to its core products, the company is increasingly positioning itself in future-oriented sectors. One example is the production of components for the hydrogen industry, with which SBO is building a bridge to the energy transition.

With production sites and subsidiaries in the USA, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, SBO remains a global player. In the USA, the company has also benefited from regulatory advantages, as its products are not classified as steel products for customs purposes, but as deep hole drilling tools.

The new Management Board and plans for the future

Klaus Mader, who was appointed CEO after eight years as CFO. Klaus Mader, an Austrian financial expert and executive, has transitioned from a tax clerk to CEO of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO). With a master's degree in business administration from the Vienna University of Economics and Business, Mader has worked in real estate sales, financing, and corporate finance. He then joined the Wienerberger building materials group and the Tyrolit Group, where he held the position of Executive Vice President Finance & Administration. Mader's leadership aims to ensure continuity in SBO's core business and drive expansion into new areas.

At the same time, Campbell MacPherson was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO). MacPherson has been with SBO for a total of 15 years, most recently heading up the Advanced Manufacturing & Services (AMS) division. During his time at SBO, he has held key roles including managing subsidiaries in the UK, Vietnam, and the Middle East. Before joining SBO, he gained management experience at companies such as Forth Tool & Valve Ltd (now Proclad), Havelock Europe, and as CEO of Premier Hytemp. MacPherson holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow.

“We generate high cash flows and are financially well positioned. This gives us the opportunity to invest in strategic areas and develop further,” explained Mader. The SBO share, which is currently quoted at EUR 30.50, is undervalued given the long-term positive market outlook. Analysts see a target level of 50 euros.

Stability in uncertain times

Despite the significant drop in profits, SBO intends to remain resilient and future-oriented. With a strong financial base, technological innovations, and a clear strategic direction, the company intends to remain successful in the long term, even in a difficult market environment. The combination of traditional business areas and new technologies such as geothermal energy and CCS should not only protect SBO against market fluctuations but also position the Group as a relative Austrian pioneer in the global energy transition.

SBO