Russia Expels Austrian Business Delegates

The Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ) and its foreign trade division, Außenwirtschaft Austria, confirmed that Mindlberger is currently unable to continue her work in Moscow due to a decision by the Russian authorities, as reported by “Die Presse.” The economic delegate will depart later this week. To ensure that Austrian companies with ongoing business in Russia are not left entirely without support, Mindlberger will continue to lead the office from Vienna until further notice.

Long-Standing Visa and Accreditation Dispute

Contrary to initial assumptions, the measure is not directly related to the recent events of last week, when Austria expelled four Russian diplomats on suspicion of espionage.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the decision to expel Mindlberger was made and communicated by the Russian side more than two weeks ago. The real reason lies in a protracted tug-of-war over visas and accreditations.

Mindlberger herself was only able to take up her post in Moscow last year—a full year late—because Russia had delayed issuing her visa. Russia ultimately issued Mindlberger the visa on the condition that Austria, in return, grant an entry visa to the designated Russian trade delegate. Since Austria has not yet fulfilled this commitment, Moscow has now taken action.

Persistent Diplomatic Tensions

This incident is part of a series of mutual expulsions and entry bans. According to its own statements, the Austrian Foreign Ministry has already denied entry or accreditation to Russian diplomats in approximately 70 cases since the spring.