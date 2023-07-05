Russia and Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Sabotage at Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant
Kyiv and Moscow have voiced accusations against each other regarding possible acts of sabotage at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. The Kremlin described the situation as tense, while Ukraine again accused Russia of planting explosive devices at the nuclear plant. The International Atomic Energy Agency also continues to express concern.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned of the danger of sabotage on the part of the Kyiv government, which could have catastrophic consequences. However, no concrete evidence was provided to support this claim. It remains unclear why Ukraine would damage a nuclear power plant on its soil.
On the other hand, Ukraine had previously accused Russia of planting explosive devices at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. Ukraine has repeatedly warned of a terrorist attack on the nuclear plant allegedly planned by Russia. Russia, on the other hand, had claimed that Ukraine was planning to attack the nuclear plant with missiles and kamikaze drones to provoke a nuclear accident.
As reported by Russia's TASS, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accuses Ukraine of planning a terrorist attack on the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). Zakharova warns of possible consequences for the whole world and criticized that neither the United States nor Great Britain recognizes any danger.
Nuclear energy authorities confirm mutual accusations
The nuclear energy authorities of the two countries also do not stop with mutual accusations. Renat Karchaa, an adviser to the chairman of the board of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosenergoatom, warned that Ukraine would try to attack the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant on the night of July 5, in particular by dropping munitions filled with radioactive waste allegedly taken from the southern Ukraine nuclear power plant on a recent day, TASS reported.
Zelensky claimed that Russia was allegedly planning a terrorist attack on the nuclear power plant. As TASS reported, according to Karchaa, Zelensky's remarks may indicate that Kyiv is planning a terrorist attack or an attack on the ZNPP to fully involve NATO in the conflict. The mutual accusations are hardening more and more and while Russia has often shown to lie, the situation around Europe's largest nuclear power plant remains delicate.
Now we have information from our intelligence that the Russian military has placed objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Perhaps to simulate an attack on the plant. Perhaps they have some other scenario. But in… pic.twitter.com/RWbykc72cL— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 4, 2023
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Atomic Energy Agency and the Ukrainian Army accused Russia of prepping the buildings and reactors at the nuclear power plant with explosive devices. The likelihood that Russia is deliberately trying to cause an incident at the nuclear power plant to more easily justify the Russian invasion remains likely. Especially since the internal political situation in Russia is getting worse and the highest leadership in the Kremlin feels cornered.
IAEA remains concerned
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported that the nuclear plant had again lost connection to its external main power line. As a result, it said, Europe's largest nuclear power plant now relies on a less powerful backup supply from another line. These problems were announced yesterday by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi in Vienna.
Meanwhile, Kyiv criticized the IAEA for its handling of the nuclear plant. An adviser to the president's office, Mychailo Podoljak, accused the IAEA chief of being ineffective in managing the risk, ORF reported. He stressed that the IAEA has clear leverage over Russia and can put pressure on the state nuclear corporation Rosatom to force the withdrawal of Russian troops and the clearing of mines.
The tensions and mutual recriminations between Russia and Ukraine over the Zaporizhzhya NPP underscore the worrisome security situation and potential risks associated with nuclear power plants in the region. The international community will remain vigilant and closely monitor developments to ensure the safety of the affected facilities.