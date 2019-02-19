Sponsored
Article Tools
Rubens to Makart - Liechtenstein - The Princely Collections
Published: February 19, 2019; 19:00 · (Vindobona)
This year marks the 300th anniversary of the founding of the Principality of Liechtenstein. The Albertina celebrates this anniversary with a large exhibition entitled "Rubens bis Makart. Die Fürstlichen Sammlungen Liechtenstein". Works such as Peter Paul Rubens' Venus, the life-size bronze sculpture of Christ in Misery by Adrian de Fries or the recently acquired bronze bust of Emperor Marc Aurel are just as much the focus of the show as are the selected art treasures of the world-famous Biedermeier collection.
Peter Paul Rubens: Venus in Front of the Mirror, ca. 1614/15 (Oil on panel) / Picture: © LIECHTENSTEIN. The Princely Collections, Vaduz–ViennaThis article includes a total of 799 words.
On the occasion of the 300th anniversary of the founding of the Principality of Liechtenstein in 2019, the Albertina Museum is presenting a comprehensive selection of the most outstanding works from the Princely Collections under the title From Rubens to Makart.
The museum is also devoting a simultaneous, separate jubilee exhibition to the Viennese watercolor, an important and…
Fast News Search