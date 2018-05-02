Meet the Ambassador of the Principality of Liechtenstein to Austria: H.S.H. Maria-Pia Kothbauer, Princess of Liechtenstein

Her Serene Highness Maria-Pia Kothbauer, Princess of Liechtenstein is the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Principality of Liechtenstein to Austria and the Czech Republic / Picture: © Liechtenstein Marketing / Government of the Principality of Liechtenstein

In an interview wih Patrik Schädler of Liechtenstein Marketing, the Liechtenstein Ambassador in Vienna, Her Serene Highness Maria-Pia Kothbauer, Princess of Liechtenstein, speaks about her duties and responsibilities.

In fact, she is responsible for 4 different positions for which three to four ambassadors are normally responsible (in larger embassies), namely:

1. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Principality of Liechtenstein to Austria

2. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Principality of Liechtenstein to the Czech Republic

3. Liechtenstein's Permanent Representative to the OSCE in Vienna

4. Liechtenstein's Permanent Representative to the UN United Nations in Vienna

She considers the relationship between Austria and Liechtenstein to be "excellent, has grown and developed over many years, is amicable, close and resilient".

Austria and Liechtenstein "are bound together by over 40 treaties, an open border and the EEA. Liechtenstein is a valued employer for many Austrians. In the fields of taxes and regional transport, there are in-depth discussions at the expert level."

Her Her Serene Highness has been Ambassador in Vienna since 1997. Looking back she considers following events and developments to be the highlights of her career to date:

1.) the opening of the Liechtenstein Embassy in the year 1998,

2) the state visits associated with the restoration of the two Liechtenstein Palaces in Vienna in the years 2004 and 2013

3) the positive conclusion of the negotiations concerning the restoration of diplomatic relations with the Czech Republic in the year 2009, which were conducted over a three-year period in Vienna.

4) helping to strengthen the relations between Austria and Liechtenstein

Memories of the tax evasion affair involving Liechtenstein trusts are among the negative highlights, as well as "the crisis in Ukraine, and the general security situation in Europe, which occupies the people at the OSCE and is hindering the ability of Europe to cooperate".

Curriculum Vitae:

Date of Birth: 6 August 1960 Education:

1978 Diploma (Matura), Schule der Dominikanerinnen, Vienna 1983 Master of Arts and Sciences, Political Sciences, Columbia University, New York

Career History:

1984‐1986 UN High Commission for Refugees, Geneva/Switzerland and Khartum/Sudan 1987‐1988 Foreign Aid Department of Caritas, Vienna since 1989 in the Diplomatic Service of the Principality of Liechtenstein 1990 Second Secretary at the Embassy of the Principality of Liechtenstein in Berne, and

Member of the Delegation of the Principality of Liechtenstein to the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE)

1991‐1993 Office for Foreign Affairs, Vaduz

First Secretary at the Embassy of the Principality of Liechtenstein in Austria

Member of the CSCE‐Delegation of the Principality of Liechtenstein 1993‐1996 Representative of the Principality of Liechtenstein in Brussels

Ambassador to the European Union and to the Kingdom of Belgium August 1996 Permanent Representative of the Principality of Liechtenstein in Vienna

Ambassador and Head of Delegation to the Organization on Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) December 1997 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Principality of Liechtenstein to Austria July 2000 Permanent Representative of the Principality of Liechtenstein to the United Nations April 2011 Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Principality of Liechtenstein to the Czech Republic, residing in Vienna, Austria Other: Board Member Emeritus of the East West Institutes, N.Y. Languages: German, French, English, Spanish (basic knowledge) Family Status: Married, one child

Sources:

Liechtenstein Marketing

Government of the Principality of Liechtenstein:

https://www.liechtenstein.li/en/country-and-people/state/foreign-policy-diplomacy-and-memberships/interview-maria-pia-kothbauer/