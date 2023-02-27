Romanian Delegation Searching for a Solution in Vienna
A Romanian delegation has arrived in Vienna to search for the solution for Austria’s Schengen Veto Block. Part of the delegation was also Romania’s Foreign Minister Titus Corlățean.
A delegation from Romania's parliament arrived in Vienna today to hold talks on overcoming Austria's blockade of the country's Schengen accession. "We want to sound out whether we still have a reliable partner in Austria and whether it will be possible to draw up a road map," the head of the delegation, former Foreign Minister Titus Corlatean, told journalists in Vienna. In Austria, he perceived "hesitancy" in resuming the dialogue, according to ORF.
The objective of the talks is to "restore mutual trust and rebuild the bridges between the two states, which have been quite damaged," said the chairman of the foreign policy committee in the Romanian Senate at a press conference at the Foreign Press Association in Vienna on Monday. In the process, the issue of migration could also be discussed, but it was important not to mix the two topics, he stressed, according to Vienna.at.
As stated by ORF, Austria's veto of Romania's admission to the border control-free Schengen area has caused "serious damage," the head of the delegation criticized. In addition to the damage to bilateral relations, he said, Austria's "unforeseeable" move had domestic political consequences in Romania by fueling anti-European forces. "Romanians feel humiliated," he said, adding that this also has political consequences.
Also according to ORF, the economic damage to Romania caused by the delayed Schengen accession is great, and Austrian companies are also affected. The long queues of trucks at the borders would not at least hurt the environment, Corlatean said.