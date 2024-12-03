René Benko at the Center of International Investigations: Arrest Warrant from Italy for Real Estate Projects

Benko, once a dazzling figure in the European real estate industry, had built a global empire with Signa that included prestigious properties such as the Chrysler Building in New York, Selfridges in London, and the Austrian Constitutional Court building in Vienna. However, Signa's high debts led to the company's collapse in 2023. The insolvency left banks, insurance companies, and investors with losses in the billions. Benko had already filed for personal insolvency in the spring of 2024.

The current investigations against Benko and his network focus on projects in the Trentino-Alto Adige region between 2018 and 2022, as reported by the Financial Times. According to the public prosecutor's office in Trento, entrepreneurs, including Benko, are alleged to have financed election campaigns by public officials in order to obtain benefits and approvals for real estate projects. A total of 77 people are suspected, including 11 civil servants, 20 managers and several entrepreneurs.

Investigations in Italy: house searches and arrests

The Italian authorities are accusing the suspects of criminal conspiracy, fraud, corruption, manipulation of tenders, and unlawful party financing. A particular focus is on projects such as the planned Waltherpark in Bolzano, which was managed by Benko's long-standing partner Heinz Peter Hager, President of WaltherPark AG. Hager is now under house arrest.

In addition, searches were carried out in public institutions and companies in cities such as Trento, Bolzano, Milan, and Rome. The Italian anti-mafia commission has requested the investigation files as there are suspicions of links to organized crime.

Austria's reaction: no extradition of Benko

The arrest warrant against Benko will not be executed in Austriam, as reported by "DiePresse". According to Austrian law, citizens can only be extradited in exceptional cases. The public prosecutor's office in Innsbruck confirmed that Benko was questioned in Tyrol but remains at large. Benko's lawyer Norbert Wess stated that his client would continue to cooperate and was convinced that he would be able to refute the allegations.

A network of politics and business

In addition to Benko and Hager, prominent personalities such as the mayor of Riva del Garda, Cristina Santi, and former senator Vittorio Fravezzi are also in the spotlight. The allegations cover a broad spectrum: public officials are said to have facilitated benefits for real estate developers, who in return supported political campaigns. A central allegation is the “improper access” to a municipal computer system in Bolzano, which formed the starting point for the investigations.

Further proceedings against Benko

In addition to the investigations in Italy, the Austrian Economic and Corruption Prosecutor's Office (WKStA) is investigating the possible misuse of CoV aid for the “Chalet N” hotel on the Arlberg, which Benko is alleged to have used primarily for private purposes. Investigations are also underway against the entrepreneur in Germany and Liechtenstein, including on suspicion of money laundering. An empire in ruins

René Benko's rapid rise and his profound fall are a lesson in the risks of excessive expansion in the real estate industry. The Signa empire, once synonymous with success and luxury, is now synonymous with bankruptcies and legal disputes. With the current accusations, the political and economic interdependence of his projects is also coming into focus.

The coming months will show whether and how Benko can free himself from this web of accusations. For the regions affected, in particular South Tyrol and Trentino, the case remains a wake-up call for the need for transparency and compliance in real estate development.

Italian Ministry of Justice