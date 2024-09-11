Whistleblower System to Help Clarify the Signa Bankruptcy

The insolvency of Austrian real estate giant Signa has developed into one of the largest and most complex economic processes in recent years. The two core companies of the group, Signa Prime Selection, and Signa Development Selection, are currently involved in a comprehensive restructuring process. A whistleblower system is now to be installed to speed up the processing of this bankruptcy and bring transparency to the complex company structures, as reported by Austrian media outlet NEWS. This will address creditors and employees of the last three to four years to contribute valuable information to the clarification.

Background to the Signa bankruptcy

The Signa Group, known for high-profile real estate projects such as the Park Hyatt Hotel in Vienna and the Kaufhaus Tyrol department store in Innsbruck, reportedly comprises up to 1,000 companies. The empire, originally founded by investor René Benko, has been caught up in an opaque web of restructuring procedures, trustee solutions, and legal disputes since its insolvency.

Particularly explosive: numerous intermediary companies, so-called PropCos, play a key role in the sale of the properties. For some projects, such as the Park Hyatt in Vienna, the search for bridge financing is crucial to stabilize the value of the properties and sell them in the best possible way. The “Goldenes Quartier” in Vienna is another of the Group's prestigious properties that are fully let and could be sold by the third quarter of next year. In other properties, such as the Tyrol department store, insolvent tenants such as Esprit and Depot are making the situation considerably more difficult, and Media Markt also wants to withdraw.

Peschorn against trustee solution

Wolfgang Peschorn, President of the Financial Procurator's Office, has a significant influence on the further course of the restructuring, as reported by ORF. He has objected to the trustee solution sought by the creditors, which originally envisaged realizing the Signa Group's properties over a longer period. Peschorn argued in favor of bankruptcy, as he believes that only complete bankruptcy proceedings can ensure a complete clarification and the best possible realization of the assets.

The Vienna Higher Regional Court agreed with Peschorn and stopped the trustee solution. The Signa companies responded with an appeal on points of law to the Supreme Court (OGH). A decision is not expected until the end of this year at the earliest. However, the legal disputes are likely to further delay the processing of the insolvency, and experts assume that the courts, restructuring administrators, and creditors will be occupied with the processing of the insolvency for years to come.

Challenges in realizing the Signa properties

The liquidation of the Signa Group's numerous properties is proving to be extremely complex. Several companies are involved in the management and ownership of the properties, which makes the sales process much more difficult. In addition, the decision on the future of the properties will be heavily dependent on developments in the legal proceedings. Another obstacle to the sale of the properties is ongoing and pending projects, some of which are involved in legal disputes with local authorities. One example is the construction project in Korneuburg, where environmental impact assessments and legal dedications are pending, which are blocking the sale.

It remains to be seen how the proceedings will develop and whether the whistleblower system can help to bring previously unknown information to light. However, the complexity of the Signa case will keep both the courts and the parties involved busy for a long time to come.