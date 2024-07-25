Signa Group in Crisis: Saudi Arabian Sovereign Wealth Fund Seeks Complete Takeover of Selfridges

The group founded by René Benko has not only made purchases in Germany (pictured here: KaDeWe), but also in Switzerland (Globus) and in the UK, at the upmarket department store Selfridges on London's Oxford Street and in Manchester. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Jochen Teufel, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

Signa acquired the traditional British department store Selfridges together with the Thai Central Group in 2022 for around four billion euros, as reported by the Austrian newspaper “DerStandard”. However, in the wake of the economic difficulties, Signa was forced to transfer 20 percent of its shares in Selfridges to the PIF and issue a convertible bond for 107 million euros. The Saudi sovereign wealth fund, which already owns this minority stake, now intends to acquire the remaining shares from Signa. The PIF's offer includes a payment of one million pounds (approximately 1.3 million euros) and a significant reduction of the guarantee claims against Signa Prime by approximately 45 million pounds. The guarantee claims of Bangkok Bank amounting to 733 million euros are also to be waived, which would significantly relieve Signa.

Norbert Abel, the restructuring administrator of Signa Prime Selection AG, confirmed the ongoing sales negotiations and explained that the 100 percent stake in Signa Prime Great Britain GmbH, which also includes Selfridges, will be sold. In addition to the flagship store in Oxford Street, London, the stake also includes the Selfridges department store in Exchange Square, Manchester. These steps are part of the efforts to stabilize the Signa Group's financial situation.

The Signa Group's crisis goes far beyond its involvement in Selfridges. Signa has taken on debt in recent years through acquisitions in various countries, including Germany, Switzerland, and the UK. This has included investments in department stores such as Galeria Kaufhof, KaDeWe in Berlin, and Globus in Switzerland. However, this aggressive expansion strategy plunged the company deep into crisis. The situation was further exacerbated by the pandemic and the general weakness of brick-and-mortar retail.

Signa Prime Holding GmbH, a central intermediate holding company of the group, has been particularly affected and is now considered largely asset-less. In a report dated July 4, 2024, the insolvency administrator Georg Freimüller pointed out that the creditors of Signa Prime Holding GmbH must expect a total loss of their claims. The company is facing registered claims amounting to around 1.3 billion euros but has hardly any realizable assets. This leads to an almost hopeless situation for the creditors.

Towers in Vienna continue to be built

Parallel to the sales negotiations for Selfridges, other Signa Group projects are continuing, as reported by ORF. In Vienna, the major construction project “Vienna TwentyTwo” is continuing despite the group's financial problems. A new building complex with six sections, including a 153-meter high-rise, is being built in the 22nd district. Despite the insolvency of the Signa Group, Signa's shares in this project were acquired by ARE (Austrian Real Estate), which enabled construction work to continue and jobs to be safeguarded. According to Michaela Koban, Head of ARE Project Development, the Signa Group's turbulence had only a minimal impact on the construction project.

The high-rise project in Vienna is scheduled for completion by the end of 2025 and will offer a mixed-use of offices and apartments. Almost all of the condominiums have already been sold and letting of the 347 apartments is due to start in the middle of next year.

The acquisition of Selfridges by the Saudi PIF could provide much-needed financial relief for Signa, while for the sovereign wealth fund, it represents an opportunity to expand its portfolio of prestigious international real estate. However, it remains to be seen whether this transaction will be enough to alleviate the Signa Group's financial difficulties in the long term. The developments are being followed with interest by the financial community as they could have far-reaching implications for the European retail and real estate markets.