Renaturation of the Wien River: Green Vision of the Wien River Oasis
The Vienna Greens presented their plans for the renaturation of the Vienna River at a press conference. Non-executive City Councilor Peter Kraus and City Councilor Kilian Stark presented the "Green Vision of the Vienna River Oasis".
Currently, the Wien River is a "thin trickle, cemented in gray concrete," according to Kraus. The proposed renaturation of a 7.5-kilometer section of the river is intended to provide an opportunity to cool the urban climate, create a recreational area for residents and promote biodiversity. In addition, the construction of a continuous bicycle and pedestrian path along the Vienna River is planned to connect the city center with the Vienna Woods and contribute to the mobility revolution.
The "renaturation from Auhof to the Danube Canal" could create a cold air corridor from the Vienna Woods to the city center, supported by the plants along the Vienna River, which would lead to cooler temperatures in the surrounding districts, Kraus explained. In addition, this would "give back a large piece of nature to the Viennese*," which would improve the quality of life for residents, the Greens said.
The protection of animals such as fish, insects, and snails is also an important goal of the project. The renaturation of the Wien River would be a sensible addition to the already planned expansion of the Wiental Canal by 2028, which is intended to prevent canal water from draining into the Vienna River during floods.
The Vienna Greens estimate the cost of the project at 200-250 million euros. They emphasize that ensuring high water quality is a basic prerequisite for the project and that it would be a "missed opportunity" to let the renaturation of the Vienna River run its course.