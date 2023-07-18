Exploring Vienna's Sustainable Solutions: Unusual Excursion Tips by MA 48
Waste prevention and waste separation as well as a clean city are among the central goals and concerns of street cleaning in Vienna (MA 48). MA 48 invites all interested parties to visit its facilities free of charge.
The Municipal Department (MA) 48 is responsible for waste management, street cleaning, and the vehicle fleet. Unusual destinations for leisure time or vacation, fascinating, informative, and impressive are supposed to be the new public relations program of street cleaning in Vienna.
For this the 48er invite on a sightseeing tour. Among the unusual excursion tips in Vienna are, for example, the "Rautenweg landfill" or the "Lobau composting plant".
The energy miracle of the Rautenweg landfill site
In Vienna, you can experience for yourself how a landfill can become an attractive excursion destination. During a ride on the electric slow train, you can learn all about the "Vienna Dense Wall Chamber System", the landfill as an alternative energy source or the "Solar Flower" - through landfill gas conversion, photovoltaics, and local heating, around 2,200 tons of CO2 are saved here every year. If you take a walk on the "Beag made of manure", you may be lucky enough to see Pinzgauer goats, which, along with a variety of plants and animals, characterize this unique habitat.
Environmentally friendly: High-quality compost production
At the Lobau composting plant, the 48ers impressively demonstrate how high-quality A+ compost is produced from the organic waste of Vienna's green belt, garden areas, dung heaps, and Vienna municipal gardens. From delivery to processing and composting to fine screening of the finished compost, you can follow everything here - even from the top of the observation tower.
Clean: residual waste becomes electricity and heat
Thermal waste treatment at the Pfaffenau waste incineration plant supplies thousands of Viennese households with electricity and district heating. Every year, around 250,000 tons of residual waste and bulky waste are thermally treated here and converted into clean energy. The highlights: huge waste grabs, temperatures of 850 degrees in the incinerator, and an impressive waste bunker - it's worth taking a look behind the scenes.
Registrations for the tours can be made by e-mail to besichtigung@ma48.wien.gv.at or by telephone at +43 1 4000-48021.