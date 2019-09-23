Sponsored
Article Tools

Reception on the Occasion of the Jewish New Year Festival Rosh Hashanah

Published: September 23, 2019; 17:03 · (Vindobona)

The two-day Jewish New Year festival Rosh Hashanah lasts from the evening before 30 September to 01 October 2019 and is always celebrated 163 days after the Passover. At a reception at the Austrian Federal Chancellery, Chancellor Bierlein and Foreign Minister Schallenberg thanked the guests for coming, in particular the Ambassador of the State of Israel for her tireless bilateral commitment.

This article includes a total of 296 words.

or Log In

Fast News Search
Read More
Israel, Rosh Hashanah, Federal Chancellery of Austria, Brigitte Bierlein, Alexander Schallenberg, Jewish Community, Talya Lador-Fresher, Embassy of the State of Israel in Austria - Botschaft des Staates Israel in Oesterreich, Anti-Semitism
Featured
Updated Directory of Foreign Ambassadors in Austria 2019
Rudolfinerhaus Private Hospital: The Most Advanced Treatment by Tradition
List of National Days of the home countries of all foreign Missions and Delegations in Vienna, Austria
See latest Vindobona Newsletter