Reception on the Occasion of the Jewish New Year Festival Rosh Hashanah
The two-day Jewish New Year festival Rosh Hashanah lasts from the evening before 30 September to 01 October 2019 and is always celebrated 163 days after the Passover. At a reception at the Austrian Federal Chancellery, Chancellor Bierlein and Foreign Minister Schallenberg thanked the guests for coming, in particular the Ambassador of the State of Israel for her tireless bilateral commitment.
